Five Galveston County runners competed in the UIL Texas State Cross County Championships on Saturday at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock, with Texas City's Colton Stunkard having the highest finish.
Recent rains softened the course, and, coupled with mild temperatures and low winds, the meet featured fast times, with each local runner setting a new personal best at the state's grandest stage.
The senior Stunkard made his first and final state appearance count with a 24th-place finish and new personal best 15:36.49 in the Class 5A run. Following closely behind Ball High senior Kelly Carmichael, who was making his third straight state meet and ran a personal best 15:45.13 to take 35th place.
Also in the 5A race, Friendswood senior Katherine Sims made it to state for the second consecutive year and ran a person best 19:07.84 to take 56th place. Friendswood sophomore Ronan O'Donnell also ran a personal best 16:22.70 to finish his first state meet in 83rd place.
In Class 6A, Clear Falls junior Victoria Ruiz made her state meet debut, and also recorded a new personal best at 19:19.11 to finish in 90th place.
