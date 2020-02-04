Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school soccer
GIRLS
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Springs 9, Dickinson 0
LEAGUE CITY
Behind a pair of hat tricks from Maya Pomeroy and Kathryn Marker, the Clear Springs Chargers walloped the Dickinson Lady Gators at home Tuesday.
In addition to the three goals from Marker and Pomeroy, Alex Staat, Jessica Marker and Kaitlyn Whiting each had a goal.
The Chargers (3-0 in District 24-6A) will be back in action 7:30 p.m. Friday at Alvin (N/A).
Other scores:
Clear Lake 2, Clear Creek 2 (PK shootout: Clear Lake 4, Clear Creek 2)
DISTRICT 22-5A
Friendswood 3, Galena Park 0
FRIENDSWOOD
It wasn’t the prettiest game, but the Friendswood Lady Mustangs picked up the win Tuesday at home against Galena Park.
Emma Saldana led Friendswood with two goals, with Maya Palitz knocking in the Lady Mustangs’ other goal. Lindsey Hudson and Victoria Davis each had an assist.
Friendswood (3-0 in District 22-5A) resumes its schedule 7:30 p.m. Friday at Ball High (1-2).
Other scores:
Ball High 1, Crosby 0
Santa Fe 6, Baytown Lee 1
Goose Creek Memorial 2, Texas City 1
BOYS
DISTRICT 24-6A SCORES
Clear Creek 5, Clear Lake 1
Clear Falls 4, Alvin 2
Clear Springs 1, Dickinson 1
DISTRICT 22-5A SCORES
Friendswood 3, Galena Park 2
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
