Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Thunderstorms in the morning will give way to cloudy skies late. Morning high of 65F with temps falling to near 55. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy with rain showers. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible.