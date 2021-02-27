BRENHAM
When Hitchcock fell behind 49-29 late in the third quarter Saturday evening, a victory seemed less likely than an ice storm on the Texas Gulf Coast, but the Bulldogs nearly pulled off an improbable comeback.
A red-hot stretch in the fourth quarter that saw Hitchcock whittle a 20-point deficit down to seven, but the hole was too deep to climb out of in the Bulldogs’ 71-56 Region III-3A quarterfinal loss to the New Waverly Bulldogs at Brenham High School.
Trailing 51-32 at the end of the third quarter and 55-39 at the 4:56 mark of the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs went on a 15-6 run to get the game within their grasp with a 61-54 deficit and 2:39 still left to play.
Christian Dorsey sparked the Bulldogs’ push with back-to-back 3-pointers, and later he banked in a nifty reverse layup. Dylan Zeigler swished a 3-pointer while being fouled to get the Hitchcock faithful on their feet and converted the 4-point play to trim New Waverly’s lead to 59-51.
After a pair of made free throws from New Waverly, Zeigler knocked down another 3-pointer for the 61-54 score.
One lapse in discipline was all the window of opportunity New Waverly needed to seize back momentum, though. Hitchcock clanked a wild 3-point try, and New Waverly turned it into a quick transition layup en route to closing out the game with a 10-2 run.
“In that situation, we’ve just got to take it easy and run our stuff and chip away at it,” Hitchcock head boys basketball coach Chris Jordan said.
Ultimately, it was not matching New Waverly’s intensity and poor outside shooting in the first three quarters that felled Hitchcock, Jordan said.
“That’s a credit to their defense and their intensity,” Jordan said. “Both teams are predicated on intensity and defense, and their intensity was better than ours.”
Behind 10-7 after one quarter, Dorsey made a long 2-pointer while being fouled and converted the 3-point play to give Hitchcock a 15-14 lead at the 6:22 mark of the second quarter.
What followed, though, was perhaps the key run of the game, as New Waverly reeled off nine unanswered points, and from there, the other Bulldogs were in control of the game.
New Waverly led 34-23 at halftime, and leading 39-27 later in the third quarter, the team put together a 10-2 run that was capped in style with a converted 4-point play by Sebastine Amaro for the 49-29 lead.
Through three quarters, Hitchcock was only 2-for-20 on 3-pointers, but made 5 of 11 tries in the fourth quarter.
New Waverly had a run of 17 consecutive made free throws — 12 of which came in the fourth quarter to help keep the hard-charging Hitchcock team at bay.
Leading Hitchcock were Dorsey (25 points, six rebounds) and Zeigler (13 points, five rebounds). Reese Kadlecek was Hitchcock’s leading rebounder with 10 boards.
New Waverly was led by Amaro (25 points, six rebounds) and Cameron Austin (15 points, seven rebounds).
Hitchcock loses five seniors from this season’s roster, including a starter in Zeigler. While Hitchcock will have several key players returning for the 2021-22 season, that was of little consolation for Jordan after Saturday’s loss.
“I hate when people say, ‘oh you’re young; you’ve got guys coming back’ — well, why not this year?” Jordan said. “What was the excuse this year? We’ve got experience.”
New Waverly will face Little River Academy in the Region III-3A semifinals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.