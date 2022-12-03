LEAGUE CITY
Playing a third straight day of tough tournament action, Saturday’s Carlisle-Krueger Classic gold bracket championship game at Carlisle Fieldhouse was as much an endurance test as it was a basketball contest.
Ultimately, it would be the co-hosting Clear Falls Knights who had just enough gas left in their tanks to bring the trophy back into Clear Creek ISD’s possession as they held on for a gritty 45-38 win over the Fort Bend Clements Rangers to take home the tournament title.
“For them to pick each other up when we needed to, to make runs when we had to have them and to fight four really good teams to get through this tournament, I felt like we built a lot of character and a lot of confidence in each other,” Clear Falls head boys basketball coach Bryan Shelton said. “I feel like this is going to go a long way.”
In a back-and-forth start to the game, a corner 3-pointer from Aziz Olajuwon gave Clements a 15-11 lead early in the second quarter, but Clear Falls began to turn the momentum in its favor by closing out the first half on a 17-4 run led by eight points from Orlando Horton Jr. for a 28-19 halftime lead.
A Corey Kelly 3-pointer at the end of the third quarter pushed Clear Falls’ lead to 39-26 heading into the final period, where the Knights endured a scoring slump but held on for the win.
Clements whittled its deficit down to 39-34 as it took Clear Falls nearly 6 minutes off the fourth-quarter game clock to put points on the board, with a mid-range jumper by Horton breaking the drought.
A fast-break lay-in by Jack Foley quickly followed to pad the Knights lead to 43-34, and Clear Falls made 2 of 3 free throw tries down the stretch to help close out the victory.
“We had to really make some adjustments in how we defend before this game because they have some special talents on that team, and their style of play is just tough,” Shelton said.
Horton, who was named the tournament’s most valuable player, led the Knights with 17 points and six rebounds, while Kelly, who earned all-tournament honors, chipped in eight points and 12 rebounds.
Clements was led by Divine Ugochukwu (19 points, five rebounds) and Bukky Oboye (eight points, five blocks).
IN OTHER ACTION
Playing for third place in the silver bracket, the Texas City Stings put together a strong defensive third quarter to help propel them to a 56-45 win over the Clear Creek Wildcats.
The Stings ended a close first half with eight unanswered points to take a 28-22 lead into the halftime intermission, and then in the third quarter forced eight turnovers and out-scored the Wildcats 14-4 — including an 11-0 run to end the period — to take a solid 42-26 lead into the fourth quarter.
Clear Creek started the final period with an 8-2 run to get Texas City’s lead down to 44-34, but the Stings never lost control of the game to preserve the win.
Leading Texas City were Clovis McCain (18 points, 10 rebounds), Anson Johnson Jr. (13 points, 10 rebounds, four blocks) and Glenn Parker (10 points, 14 rebounds).
Top performers for the Wildcats were Nathaniel Leuking (11 points, seven rebounds) and Devin Nguyen (nine points).
The Ball High Tors took third place in the bronze bracket, wearing down the Houston Westbury Huskies in the second half to turn a close game into a comfortable 53-34 win.
Ball High never trailed in the game, but Westbury kept it razor-close until the Tors used a 9-0 third-quarter run to swell their lead to 31-20.
A pair of 3-pointers from Westbury’s King Anderson early in the fourth quarter helped chip Ball High’s lead down to 36-31, but the Tors answered emphatically with 13 unanswered points to put the game away.
A balanced scoring effort from Ball High was led by Vernon Webb with 13 points and Will Cianfrini with 11 points. Phoenix Pope led the Tors on the boards with six rebounds.
Leading the Huskies were Anderson (14 points) and Fareed Allim (eight points, 11 rebounds).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.