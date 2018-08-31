Scores and player statistics for Galveston County volleyball teams
Dickinson 3, Brazoswood 0
CLUTE
The Dickinson Lady Gators continued to pile up wins as district play looms, sweeping Brazoswood by the scores of 27-25, 25-17 and 25-15 on Friday.
The trio of Amaya Young (14 kills, 14 digs), Sharanda Anderson (14 kills, 14 digs) and Destiny Tom (five kills, 35 assists, 19 digs) led the way for the Lady Gators.
Dickinson returns to the court 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at home for another non-district match against Houston St. Pius.
Santa Fe 3, Manvel 2
MANVEL
The Santa Fe Lady Indians escaped a furious rally on the road against Manvel on Friday, taking the victory by the scores of 25-21, 25-16, 22-25, 22-25 and 15-12.
Leaders for Santa Fe were Kylie Verm (20 kills, 16 digs), Kassidy Taves (17 kills, 26 assists), Freedom Stephenson (23 digs) and Elena Dondonay (23 assists).
The Lady Indians will face a tough test next when they head to Carlisle Field House to face the Clear Creek Wildcats at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
