Ball High 19, Baytown Lee 3 (4 innings)
GALVESTON
Ball High capitalized on 17 free base runners (13 walks and four hit by pitches) and four Baytown Lee errors to capture the team’s first district win at home.
With the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the first, Alexia Rosa connected on a two-RBI single. After Taylor McDaniel was plunked to reload the bases full of Lady Tors, Kaya Zamora walked on four pitches for the RBI making the score 3-1.
Twelve consecutive Lady Tors reached base en route to an eight-run second inning.
The inning started when Rosa worked her way around the bases with a leadoff single, stole second, advanced to third on a wild pitch, and scored on another wild pitch.
This was followed by a single by Stacey Lain, a walk to Arianna Rodriguez, a passed ball, a line-drive RBI single by Grace Smith, a wild pitch, a walk to Reece Cammarn, and Adriana Lopez was plunked for the RBI making the score 6-2.
Ball High tallied two more runs in the bottom of the third when Reece Cammarn led off with a homer.
Then Adriana Lopez walked and Taylor McDaniel doubled. This set up Karisma Rodriguez's run-scoring groundout.
With the score 13-3, the bottom half of the fourth summed up the Lady Ganders' night. Three walks (Arianna Rodriguez, Grace Smith, and Adriana Lopez) followed by RBIs from Jenelle Yarbrough (hit by pitch) and Kaya Zamora (walk) followed by a run-scoring error, a RBI walk by Rosa, and a two more runs scored on another error for the walk-off run rule.
Ball High leadoff hitter Rosa was 2-for-2 at the plate with three walks and two runs.
Scoring three runs: Arianna Rodriguez, Holly Garcia, Elyssa Rivera
Six Ball High players walked at least once, led by Rosa (three), Arianna Rodriguez (three), Adriana Lopez (two), Kaya Zamora (two), and Grace Smith (two).
Ball High continues district play on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. when the Lay Tors (1-3 in District 22-5A) travel to Manvel (1-1).
Santa Fe 20, Baytown Sterling 1 (3 innings)
SANTA FE
Blistering bats continued for Santa Fe as the Lady Indians dispatched Baytown Sterling in a run-ruled district contest.
A Ciara Trahan leadoff triple started the first of seven Lady Indians to reach base in a seven-run first inning. During this, Reese Reyna connected on a homer to center making the score 4-0.
Ten of Santa Fe’s 16 hits came in the second inning, and eight of those were of the RBI variety with five of those being two-out run-scoring hits that included four in a row by Cha Cha Gillespie (RBI single), Ashley Nickerson (RBI double), Brooklyn Spencer (RBI triple), and Kailey Jones (RBI single). After two walks to Madison Tatum and Shelby Ferestad, Ryleigh Mata laced a two-RBI double for the Lady Indians' final runs.
To start the inning after Rylie Bouvier singled on the first pitch and Gillespie walked, Sidne Peters then smashed a three-run homer to center.
Five Lady Indians had multi-hit games: Mata (4-for-4, three RBIs, two runs), Reese Reyna (two hits, two runs, two RBIs), Bouvier (two hits, two runs), Spencer (two hits, three runs, three RBIs), Jones (two hits, two runs, two RBIs). Gillespie (two RBIs) and Nickerson each scored two runs.
Santa Fe (4-0 in District 22-5A) will be looking to keep the good times rolling when they travel to Texas City (1-2) on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
Friendswood 11, Goose Creek Memorial 1 (6 innings)
BAYTOWN
The Friendswood Lady Mustangs used a solid overall performance in their district win on the road Tuesday night.
Tricia Yarotsky used her legs to score the Lady Mustangs' first run as she led off the top of the first with a double, stole third base, and hustled home on a Baileigh Burtis successful suicide squeeze.
Friendswood hit for the cycle in the second inning to score four more runs.
After three consecutive hits by Lauren Adams (double on the ninth pitch of the at-bat), Maddie Wilson (RBI triple), and Chloe Riassetto (RBI single) with one out, Yarotsky smashed a two-out two-run homer to center.
In the top of the third, KK Esparza worked a leadoff walk, stole second, and moved over to third on a sacrifice bunt by Janelle Wilson. Then Lanie Schaeffer lifted a sacrifice fly scoring Esparza making the score 6-0.
The Lady Mustangs added two more runs in the fifth courtesy of Janelle Wilson’s two-out two-run home run. Esparza smacked a single to left in the previous at bat.
Consecutive hits to start the sixth by Michyla Saenz (single) and Maddie Wilson (double) and a one out walk to Macie Linebarger had Friendswood in business again.
After a sacrifice fly by Yarotsky, Burtis laced a two-run double to center.
Yarotsky (three RBIs, two runs) and Maddie Wilson (two runs) each had two hits for Friendswood.
Burtis also had three RBIs and Janelle Wilson scored two runs.
Chloe Riassetto was outstanding in the circle by pitching four shutout innings and allowing only two baserunners in the first inning (one hit and one walk) and striking out 10.
Riasetto retired the final 10 batters she faced (8 via strikeout, including 7 in a row).
Friendswood (3-1 in District 22-5A) has a big-time matchup at home against La Porte (3-0) on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
