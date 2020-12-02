All-District 24-6A volleyball awards 2020

CO-MOST VALUABLE PLAYER

Mia Johnson, Clear Falls, senior, OH

CO-MOST VALUABLE PLAYER

Shyia Richardson, Clear Springs, senior, OH

CO-OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Rachel Brown, Clear Falls, senior, OH

CO-OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Alana Dawson, Clear Springs, senior, RS

CO-DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Briana Zamora, Clear Creek, junior, L

CO-DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Madie Johnson, Brazoswood, junior, L

SETTER OF THE YEAR

Blakely Montgomery, Clear Falls, senior, S

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR

Ashley Richardson, Clear Springs, freshman, S/RS

COACH OF THE YEAR

Alison Williams, Clear Falls

1ST TEAM ALL-DISTRICT

Gracie Lewis, Clear Falls, senior, L

Alyssa Christiansen, Clear Springs, senior, L

Reaghan Thompson, Clear Creek, junior, MB

Bella Woodard, Clear Creek, junior, RS

Mia Sauers, Clear Creek, sophomore, DS

Brooke Braham, Clear Lake, senior, OH

Lily Gutierrez, Clear Lake, senior, S

Emma Norman, Clear Lake, junior, RS

Emma Williams, Brazoswood, junior, MB

Kenedi Miller, Clear Brook, senior, OH

Bryanna Bradshaw, Clear Brook, senior, OH

Brandolyn Freeman, Dickinson, junior, MB

2ND TEAM ALL-DISTRICT

Nicole Sherfield, Clear Falls, junior, MB

Kade Thomas, Clear Falls, junior, MB

Grace King, Clear Springs, junior, OH

Teia Woodson, Clear Springs, senior, MB

Lizzie Canady, Clear Springs, senior, MB

Aaliyah Ellis, Clear Creek, senior, MB

Alli Shemwell, Clear Creek, sophomore, S

Brooke Morgan, Clear Creek, junior, OH

Christen Maloney, Clear Creek, junior, OH/RS

Alanna Jochim, Clear Lake, junior, L

Cora Bowles, Brazoswood, senior, MB

Simone Lenoir, Clear Brook, senior, MB

Samantha Saladrigas, Clear Brook, senior, RS

Elaina Spriggins, Dickinson, junior, S

Hannah Cavil, Dickinson, senior, L

Emalee Allen, Dickinson, senior, OH

HONORABLE MENTION ALL-DISTRICT

Marlee Maixner, Clear Falls, senior, RS

Ashlyn German, Clear Falls, sophomore, DS

Morgen Durgens, Clear Springs, freshman, S

Kendall Howard, Clear Springs, senior, S

Hannah Berg, Clear Creek, junior, DS

Emma Boland, Clear Creek, junior, S

Kenadi Hall, Clear Lake, sophomore, OH/RS

Liana Barber, Clear Lake, sophomore, MB

Jade Taylor, Clear Brook, senior, MB

Breyanah Vargas, Clear Brook, junior, S

Ashley Hutchins, Brazoswood, junior, OH

Sydney Lange, Brazoswood, senior, S

Cierra Ortiz, Dickinson, senior, RS

Nataley Hernandez, Dickinson, senior, DS

