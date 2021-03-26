Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school baseball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Creek 4, Clear Lake 3
HOUSTON
The Clear Creek Wildcats rallied from behind in the top of the seventh inning to come away with a district win Friday night at Clear Lake.
Clear Creek’s game-winning knock came on a one-out two run home run clubbed by Joe Rodriguez, which also drove in Cole Earley (leadoff hit by pitch).
The Wildcats took an early 2-0 lead in the top of the first in a two-out rally. Jose Andrade walked, and Rodriguez and Wyatt Easter were hit by pitches to set up a two-run double raked by Noah Ferraro.
But, Clear Lake plated a run in the bottom of the fourth, and took the lead with a two-run bottom of the fifth before Rodriguez’s late-game heroics.
Rodriguez (2-for-3, two RBIs, one run) and Lane Brewster had multi-hit games for Clear Creek.
Cy Kennedy (seven innings, five hits, two earned runs, two walks, seven strikeouts) picked up a complete-game win on the mound.
The Wildcats are right back in action 1 p.m. Saturday at home against Clear Falls.
Brazoswood 8, Clear Springs 2
CLUTE
The Clear Springs Chargers took an early lead, but could not hold it in their first district setback of the season at Brazoswood on Friday night.
In the top of the first inning, Connor Habnab drove in Jose Vargas (leadoff walk) on an RBI sac fly, and Jake Townsend (two-out single) came home on a double smashed by JJJ Boothe gave Clear Springs a 2-0 lead.
But, the Buccaneers scored two runs in the bottom of the fourth to tie the game, took the lead with a run in the bottom of the fifth, and put the game away with a five-run bottom of the sixth.
The Chargers will look to bounce back 1 p.m. Saturday at home against Dickinson.
Clear Brook 11, Dickinson 3
DICKINSON
The Dickinson Gators held an early lead, but seven errors proved too costly in a tough defeat at home Friday night against Clear Brook.
After Clear Brook plated a run in the top of the first, Dickinson took the lead with a three-run bottom of the second. JT Davis’ one-out RBI single tied the game, and then a run scored on an error before BBB Pugh’s RBI single gave the Gators a 3-1 lead.
But, the game came unraveled for Dickinson late when the Wolverines had a five-run top of the fifth, four-run top of the sixth, and added one more run for good measure in the top of the seventh.
Lino Nunez (2-for-3) had a multi-hit game for Dickinson.
The Gators return to the field hoping for a better result 1 p.m. Saturday at Clear Springs.
DISTRICT 22-5A
Friendswood 8, Santa Fe 2
SANTA FE
The state-ranked Friendswood Mustangs kept up their winning ways Friday night with a decisive road victory over the Santa Fe Indians.
Friendswood jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning with a power display, as a Isaiah Winkler one-out double was followed by back-to-back jacks by Izaac Pacheco and Dylan Maxcey.
The teams exchanged runs in the third inning on an RBI grounder apiece before the Mustangs plated three more runs in the top of the fourth.
Pacheco got the scoring in the top of the fourth started with a bases-loaded walk before Maxcey lined a two-run single.
Rhett Ostermayer smacked an RBI single for Santa Fe’s second run in the bottom of the fourth, and Maxcey tacked on his fourth RBI of the game on and RBI sac fly. In the top of the sixth.
Recording multi-hit games for the Mustangs were Maxcey (2-for-3, four RBIs, one run), Pacheco (2-for-2, three RBIs, three runs, two steals), Winkler (2-for-4, two runs) and Ty Brantley (2-for-3, one run).
Griffin Kasemeyer (five innings, five hits, one earned run, one walk, seven strikeouts) picked up the win on the mound. Colin Winfield closed the game out with two perfect innings and two strikeouts.
Both teams are back in action 1 p.m. Saturday. Friendswood hosts Texas City, and Santa Fe is at Baytown Lee.
Other score:
La Porte 6, Texas City 1
DISTRICT 24-3A SCORE
Hitchcock 20, Hempstead 2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.