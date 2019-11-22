GIDDINGS
Bay Area Christian fought to the final minute in its comeback effort against Boerne Geneva, but ultimately, the Broncos lost to the Eagles 21-16 Friday night at Buffalo Stadium in the second round of the TAPPS Division III playoffs.
Bay Area Christian was down 21-10 late in the fourth quarter, but Payton Deegan ran the ball into the end zone with about two minutes left in the game. The Broncos went for a 2-point conversion attempt, but the pass went incomplete.
On the following play, BAC did an onside kick, but Geneva recovered the ball. The Eagles ran out the clock to end the game.
Bay Area Christian got the game going with about a 33-yard field goal. Geneva responded with a passing touchdown in the first quarter to lead 7-3. BAC’s Jackson Collins completed a 13-yard pass to Wesley Barnes to take back the lead. Once again, the Eagles scored a rushing touchdown to take 14-10 lead at halftime.
Geneva added onto its score with a passing touchdown in the third quarter. The Broncos’ Dalton Chavis intercepted an Eagles’ pass late in the third quarter, but Bay Area Christian fumbled the ball midway through the fourth quarter on its next possession.
