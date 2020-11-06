Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school volleyball
DISTRICT 22-5A
Goose Creek Memorial 3, Santa Fe 0
BAYTOWN
Fighting for their playoff lives, the Santa Fe Lady Indians suffered a tough setback Friday night with a 25-19, 25-23, 25-17 loss at Goose Creek Memorial.
Top performers for Santa Fe were Kenzie Smith (21 kills), Allie Walton (34 assists, 11 digs) and Freedom Stephenson (21 digs).
Santa Fe (7-7 in district) will look for a needed win in its next match 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against La Porte.
Other scores:
Manvel 3, Friendswood 2 (25-16, 23-25, 16-25, 25-16, 15-13)
NON-DISTRICT
Clear Creek 3, Atascocita 0
LEAGUE CITY
With the playoffs on the horizon, the Clear Creek Wildcats had a positive tuneup match at home Friday night with a 26-24, 25-14, 25-19 win over Atascocita.
The Wildcats were led by Christen Maloney (10 kills), Bella Woodard (10 kills, four blocks), Brooke Morgan (nine kills), Briana Zamora (20 digs), Emma Boland (12 assists, 10 digs, two aces), Alli Shemwell (25 assists, 10 digs) and Mia Sauers (15 digs).
Clear Creek enters the final week before the start of the playoffs with another non-district tilt 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against Katy Tompkins.
Dickinson 3, Katy Morton Ranch 0
DICKINSON
The Dickinson Lady Gators ended their 2020 season on a high note with a 25-10, 25-11, 25-17 rout of Morton Ranch at home Friday.
Leading the way for the Lady Gators were Emalee Allen (nine kills, seven digs, three aces), Brandolyn Freeman (eight kills, three blocks), Cierra Ortiz (six kills, two kills), Gracie Boone (five kills, five aces), Elaina Spriggins (24 assists, six digs) and Hannah Cavil (six digs, three aces).
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.