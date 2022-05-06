The underdog Clear Springs Chargers dealt a stunning blow to Strake Jesuit in the teams’ Region III-6A bi-district series opener Friday night at Baytown Sterling High School, as the Chargers started strong and finished stronger for a 15-4 win in 5 innings.
The teams lock horns again 12:30 p.m. Saturday for Game 2 of the best-of-three series back at Sterling.
Pitching control issues helped Clear Springs jump out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning, as the runs scored on a wild pitch, a bases-loaded walk, a passed ball and another wild pitch.
In the top of the third, another bases-loaded walk and a run-scoring error pushed Clear Springs’ lead to 6-0 before the Crusaders made a push in the bottom of the third, scoring all four of their runs on an RBI single by Shane Pellegrino, an RBI sac fly hit by Kade Baron and a two-run single smacked by Will Wachel.
But, Clear Springs answered with a three-run home run blasted by Jose Vargas in the top of the fourth, and got an RBI single from Jake Townsend, a run-scoring wild pitch and a two-run single by Ryan Hernandez in the top of the fifth for a commanding 13-4 lead.
Later in the top of the fifth, consecutive bases-loaded walks pushed the Chargers’ lead into run-rule territory.
Anthony Christopherson threw 2.1 innings of scoreless, hit-less relief pitching to help secure the win for Clear Springs, striking out three and walking three.
