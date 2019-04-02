IOWA COLONY
The Friendswood Lady Mustangs continued their run of domination with a 9-0 win over the Angleton Lady Wildcats in their area round playoff match Tuesday at Alvin ISD’s Freedom Field.
Senior forward Olivia Rhodes scored three goals to bring her season total to 47, which breaks the program’s previous single-season goals scored record of 46 set in the 1996 season. Rhodes also had two assists in the offensive onslaught.
Sophomore midfielder Pumarie Madden got the goal scoring started on an unassisted goal. Sophomore defender Victoria Davis then scored on a set piece off of a corner. Junior midfielder Mikayla Wiest provided the next goal off of an assist from freshman forward Maya Palitz, and a penalty kick converted by Rhodes saw the Lady Mustangs take a 4-0 lead into the halftime break.
After going scoreless for the first 25 minutes of the second half, Friendswood went rapid-fire on offense with five goals in the final 15 minutes.
Rhodes’s second goal off an assist from senior defender Yosi Bouslog put Friendswood up 5-0. Senior midfielder Emma Sutherland then found the back of the net off an assist from junior defender Amery Saldana. Palitz knocked in a deflection to get in on the scoring, while Bouslog did the same from an assist from Rhodes.
Rhodes then capped the scoring, using an assist from junior defender Katie Jensen to break the school record.
Friendswood, which has now outscored its first two playoff opponents 16-0, will next face District 21-5A champion Nederland in the Region III-5A quarterfinals at a time and location to be determined.
