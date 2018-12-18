Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school basketball
GIRLS
DISTRICT 22-5A
Ball High 59, Santa Fe 41
SANTA FE
The Ball High Lady Tors got off to a strong start and never looked back in dispatching the Santa Fe Lady Indians on the road Tuesday.
Ball High got a pair of double-doubles from Brianca Houston (15 points, 17 rebounds) and Lexie LaForte (12 points, 12 rebounds) to lead the way in the win. Bebe Galloway logged 12 points, eight rebounds and three blocks, and Ariana Smith chipped in 10 points.
Caitlyn Garza had a game-high 19 points, and Kylie Belcher had 11 points for Santa Fe.
Both teams are back in action 4 p.m. Friday. Ball High (3-0 in district) hosts Galena Park (0-3), and Santa Fe (1-2) travels to Friendswood (3-0).
Friendswood 56, Texas City 35
TEXAS CITY
After a closely contested first half, the Friendswood Lady Mustangs dominated the second half to come away with the win over the Texas City Lady Stings on Tuesday.
The Lady Stings led 26-25 at the halftime break, but the Lady Mustangs won the third quarter, 17-6, and fourth quarter, 14-3, to cruise to victory.
Bella McElwain led Friendswood with 12 points, followed closely by Ashlyn Mason with 11 points. Tahjea Smith led Texas City with 14 points and 14 rebounds.
Both teams will be back at it 4 p.m. Friday. Friendswood (3-0 in district) hosts Santa Fe (1-2), and Texas City (1-2) will look to bounce back at Baytown Lee (0-3).
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Falls 40, Dickinson 24
LEAGUE CITY
Clear Falls remained undefeated in District 24-6A play as the team used strong middle quarters that extended the Knights’ first quarter lead of six by winning the second and third quarters by 10 apiece and held Dickinson to only five points during this span.
No stats available were immediately for Clear Falls.
DeArbri Cooper led the Lady Gators with 11 points.
Both teams will have their hands full in their next matchups on Friday as Clear Falls (3-0) travels to Alvin (1-1) for a 4 p.m. tipoff, and Dickinson (0-3) hosts Clear Springs (1-1) at 5 p.m.
Clear Springs 89, Clear Brook 45
LEAGUE CITY
The Chargers were firing on all offensive cylinders Tuesday night as Clear Springs scored 25 or more points in three of four quarters to race past Clear Brook.
Clear Springs tallied 25 in each of the first two quarters to take a commanding 50-14 halftime lead.
Thirteen Chargers scored at least one point led by Vianey Galvan (22 points), Kylie Minter (18 points — 12-for-14 from the free throw line) and Jermia Green (12 points).
Clear Springs had 22 steals and had four or more players with four or more with Minter leading with five.
Clear Springs (1-1 in District 24-6A) travels to Dickinson (0-3) on Friday at 5 p.m.
Other scores:
(District 24-3A) Boling 57, Hitchcock 48
BOYS
DISTRICT 22-5A
Ball High 68, Santa Fe 57
GALVESTON
A strong first half and 21 points from Nigel Green saw the Ball High Tors win their district opener over the Santa Fe Indians at home Tuesday night.
Ball High built a 36-26 lead at the halftime break and held Santa Fe at bay for the remainder of the game. The Indians cut their deficit in half by the end of the third quarter, but the Tors finished strong to stave off any sort of comeback attempt.
Green also had a team-best eight rebounds and three steals. Nehemiah Noel chipped in 10 points and five rebounds. Tyler Polzin added 10 points, and Darion Henry had nine points.
Player statistics for Santa Fe were not immediately available.
Both teams return to the court 4:30 p.m. Friday. The Tors travel to Galena Park, while the Indians host Friendswood.
NON-DISTRICT
La Marque 54, Needville 46
LA MARQUE
The La Marque Cougars picked up a quality non-district win Tuesday over Needville.
Edward Robinson led the Cougars with 17 points, followed closely by RhaSean Booker with 15 points. Jordan Ivy-Curry added eight points.
La Marque will be back on its home floor 6:30 p.m. Thursday against East Chambers.
DISTRICT 24-6A
Dickinson 80, Clear Falls 55
DICKINSON
A big scoring night from Tramon Mark and a double-double from Deuce Guidry led Dickinson to a win over the Clear Falls Knights in their district opener Tuesday night.
Mark poured in 28 points, and Guidry logged 17 points and 11 assists. Ronny Nguyen scored all of his 12 points in the first half, Jalen Wydermyer had 11 points and eight rebounds, and Xzavion Bordelon had seven points, four steals and four rebounds.
Statistics for Clear Falls were not immediately available.
Both teams return to the court 4:30 p.m. Friday. Dickinson will be at Clear Springs (0-1 in district), and Clear Falls hosts Alvin (0-1).
Other scores:
Clear Creek 54, Alvin 51
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
