Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school baseball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Creek 8, Clear Lake 2
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Creek Wildcats scored early and often to bounce back from a forgettable loss Tuesday and split their season series with Clear Lake with a win Friday.
With one out in the bottom of the first, Mason Moran drew a walk and Daniel Burroway singled to set up Isaac Lopez’s RBI single. While Lopez got tagged out trying to extend his hit into a double, Peter Miller drew a walk to keep the inning alive, and then Burroway stole home plate the give Clear Creek an early 2-0 lead.
The Wildcats put four more runs on the board in the bottom of the third. Lane Brewster led off the frame with a single, and Moran followed with a bunt single that put runners on the corners. Burroway’s RBI sacrifice fly and Lopez’s RBI double pushed the lead to 4-0. After an infield single from Miller put runners on the corners again, Lopez scored on an error and Miller stole home plate for a 6-0 lead.
Moran’s one-out two-run single scored Liam Gunter (one-out double) and Brewster (one-out walk) to give the Wildcats an 8-0 advantage.
The Falcons scored both their runs in the top of the fifth, but were shut out the rest of the way as starting pitcher Hunter Smith picked up the complete-game win on the mound.
Smith gave up just five hits, two earned runs and one walk, and struck out eight batters in his seven innings of work.
Picking up multi-hit games for the Wildcats were Moran (2-for-3, two RBIs, two runs), Lopez (2-for-3, two RBIs, one run), Brewster (2-for-3, two runs, two steals) and Gunter (2-for-3, one run).
Clear Creek (3-5 in district) will have its bye week from 24-6A play next week.
Clear Falls 6, Alvin 5
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Falls Knights rallied from behind with a three-run bottom of the seventh inning — capped by Gavin Esquivel’s walk-off hit — to pick up a big district win Friday over Alvin.
Things seemed to go from bad to worse when the Jackets added a run in the top of the seventh to take a 5-3 lead into Clear Falls’ final frame, but the Knights’ bats caught fire in the bottom of the seventh.
With one out and one on (Baylan Vaughan leadoff walk), Corey Lanier and Nick Mueller hit consecutive singles to load the bases, and then Jake Trapani’s two-run single tied the game at 5-5, giving the Knights new life.
A walk drawn by Kaiden Beaty re-loaded the bases to set up Esquivel’s heroics, as he smacked an RBI single up the middle for the game-winner.
Trailing 4-0 due to a pair of two-run innings by Alvin in the top of the first and top of the third, Clear Falls trimmed the deficit down to 4-3 in the bottom of the fourth.
With two outs and one on (Mueller walk), Mueller stole second base and was driven home on a Beaty RBI double. After Cooper Timmons drew a walk, Tyler Malone and Tanner Blackwell hit back-to-back RBI singles.
Lanier (3-for-4, one run) and Mueller (2-for-3, two runs, triple) had multi-hit games for the Knights.
With a sweep of Alvin, Clear Falls (3-5 in district) suddenly finds itself back in the playoff conversation, and will try to continue to build toward a postseason berth with its season series against Clear Lake (3-3), which starts 6 p.m. Tuesday at home.
Clear Springs 6, Dickinson 2
LEAGUE CITY
Michael Cervantes had a great night at the plate to help the Clear Springs Chargers win Friday and split their season series with the Dickinson Gators.
The Chargers scored four runs in the first two innings to establish early control of the game.
Cervantes’ one-out single in the top of the first was followed by a two-run home run blasted to right field by Mason Schulz.
Dickinson answered in the top of the second with a leadoff home run crushed by Daniel Bell, but Clear Springs tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the second to stretch its lead to 4-1.
With two outs and two on (Josh Barletta leadoff hit by pitch; Jacob Carpentier one-out walk), Kai Woodard rallied from an 0-2 count to draw a walk, extending the inning and loading the bases. Cervantes then smacked a two-run single.
Once again, the Gators clobbered a leadoff home run — this one from Guy Garibay — in the ensuing top half of the inning, but a two-run bottom of the fourth helped ensure that the Chargers wouldn’t let this one slip away.
With one out, Clear Springs loaded the bases on a Woodard hit by pitch, a Cervantes single and a Schulz walk. A catcher’s interference call forced a run home, and a fielder’s choice grounder brought the Chargers’ final run of the night home.
Cervantes (4-for-4, two RBIs, two runs) and Schulz (2-for-3, two RBIs, one run) led Chargers batters, while Bell (3-for-3, one RBI, one run) led Dickinson’s side.
Both teams return to action 6 p.m. Tuesday. Clear Springs (5-1 in district) remains at home for a game against Alvin (2-4), and Dickinson hits the road for a game at Clear Brook (2-4).
DISTRICT 22-5A
Santa Fe 3, Ball High 2
SANTA FE
As is customary in games between these two rivals, the final outcome was a razor-close margin, as Santa Fe’s Rome Shubert delivered a walk-off sacrifice fly RBI to give the Indians a key win over the Ball High Tors at home Friday night.
It was classic Santa Fe small ball that set up the game-winning play. Albert Garza led off the frame with a single, was advanced to second base on a sac bunt, and took third on a wild pitch. After Bryce Montemayor walked, Shubert lifted the game-winning sac fly deep to right field.
The two teams went back and forth in this one, with the Indians scratching the first run onto the scoreboard in the bottom of the first. With two outs, a fielding error allowed Grant Pfaff (one-out walk) to score all the way from first base for the early 1-0 lead.
The Tors took a 2-1 lead in the top of the third. With runners on the corners and two outs, both Chris Orton (leadoff double) and Edgar Salinas (one-out walk) crossed home plate on an error.
In the bottom of the sixth, Shubert drilled a leadoff home run to tie the game up, 2-2.
Garza (2-for-4, one run) and Cameron Bennett (2-for-3, double) had multi-hit games for Santa Fe. Orton and Thomas Farmer had Ball High’s only base hits, while Salinas reached base twice on walks.
Dalton Stevens had a great outing to pick up the win on the mound for the Indians, tossing all seven innings with two hits, four walks, two unearned runs and 11 strikeouts.
Both teams return to the diamond Tuesday. Santa Fe (7-1 in district) hit the road for a 7 p.m. game at Friendswood (5-3), and Ball High (6-2) will look to shake off the loss 6 p.m. at home against Galena Park (4-4).
Friendswood 4, Texas City 0
TEXAS CITY
Behind Zach Ryan’s arm (7 innings, four hits, two walks, 12 strikeouts) Friendswood continued its recent district surge, winning its fourth consecutive contest by shutting out Texas City on Friday.
The Mustangs tallied three runs in the top of the second that was started with a leadoff single on the first pitch by Bradley Wilcott and back-to-back one-out free baserunners with William Sweeney (hit by a pitch) and Dylan Maxey (walk) that loaded the bases.
Jacob Valdez then followed by smacking a two-RBI double to center, and Maxey scored on a wild pitch later in the inning.
In the top of the seventh, Izaac Pacheco worked his way around the bases as he drew a nine-pitch walk to start the inning, stole two bases, and raced home on a Wilcott sacrifice fly.
The Mustangs’ nine-hole hitter Valdez finished 3-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs.
Asa Ehrlich (Friendswood) and Luke Watson (Texas City) each walked twice.
Conor Higgs led the Stings with two hits.
Friendswood (5-3 in District 22-5A) has a big-time matchup at home against district leader Santa Fe (7-1), and Texas City (1-7) will travel to Baytown Lee (0-8). Both games are scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday.
