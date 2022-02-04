Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school basketball

BOYS DISTRICT 24-6A

Clear Creek 77, Clear Falls 76 (OT)

LEAGUE CITY

On their home floor Friday night, the Clear Creek Wildcats kept their playoff hopes alive with a key overtime win against the Clear Falls Knights.

Clear Creek player statistics weren’t immediately available.

Orlando Horton Jr. posted a 44-point effort to lead Clear Falls. Josh Moore added 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Both teams will have home games against Brazoswood in their next games. The Knights (6-3 in district) play the Bucs (0-10) at 7 p.m. Tuesday, and the Wildcats (4-6), following their bye, take on Brazoswood at 7 p.m. Friday

Dickinson 64, Clear Springs 48

DICKINSON

Behind a balanced effort, the Dickinson Gators followed up their huge road win over Clear Brook on Tuesday by keeping their feet on the proverbial gas pedal with a victory at home Friday night over a quality Clear Springs Chargers team.

Leading the Gators were Seth Jones (13 points), PJ Williams (nine points, seven rebounds) and Zyon Little (seven points, five steals).

Player statistics for the Chargers weren’t immediately available.

Dickinson and Clear Springs each return to action 7 p.m. Tuesday. The Gators (8-1 in district) make the trip to Clear Lake (3-6), while the Chargers (5-5) will be at Clear Brook (7-2).

BOYS DISTRICT 22-5A SCORES

Goose Creek Memorial 56, Santa Fe 43

Manvel 64, Friendswood 42

BOYS DISTRICT 25-4A

La Marque, bye

BOYS DISTRICT 24-3A SCORE

Hitchcock 72, Van Vleck 24

GIRLS DISTRICT 24-6A SCORE

Clear Falls 41, Clear Creek 39

GIRLS DISTRICT 22-5A SCORES

Texas City 51, Ball High 41

Santa Fe 37, Goose Creek Memorial 36

Manvel 65, Friendswood 34

GIRLS DISTRICT 25-4A

La Marque, bye

GIRLS DISTRICT 24-3A SCORE

Hitchcock 51, Van Vleck 22

James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews

