Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school volleyball
NON-DISTRICT
Clear Creek 3, Manvel 0
LEAGUE CITY
In their 2021 regular season opener, the Clear Creek Wildcats clawed out a first-set win and then cruised to a 28-26, 25-15, 25-16 sweep of Manvel at home Tuesday evening.
Brooke Morgan had nine kills to lead a balanced Wildcats attack. Other top showings from Clear Creek came from Briana Zamora (21 digs, two aces), Mia Sauers (10 digs, two aces), Daisy Mitchell (16 assists) and Emma Boland (14 assists, two aces).
The Wildcats return to action Thursday through Saturday at the John Turner Classic tournament hosted by Pearland ISD.
Clear Falls 3, Deer Park 1
DEER PARK
The Clear Falls Knights pushed past a third-set hiccup to win their regular season opener on the road Tuesday evening against Deer Park by the scores of 25-13, 25-20, 11-25 and 25-21.
Top performers for the Knights were Kade Thomas (11 kills, three blocks), Nicole Sherfield (eight kills, six aces, three blocks), Grace Stum (seven kills), Ashlyn German (16 digs) and Kirra Musgrove (28 assists, 12 digs, five aces).
Clear Falls look to make some noise in its upcoming matches Thursday through Saturday at the John Turner Classic tournament hosted by Pearland ISD.
Other scores:
Clear Springs 3, Katy Seven Lakes 0 (25-21, 26-24, 25-18)
Cancellation:
Friendswood at Dickinson
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.