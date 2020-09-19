DICKINSON
The Dickinson Lady Gators volleyball team had been here before — less than 24 hours ago, as a matter of fact.
Leading the match two sets to none, they saw their opponents come back to force a fifth set. Friday night, the Lady Gators let the match slip through their fingers. Saturday afternoon, they gutted out a nail-biter for their first victory of the new season.
In its home opener Saturday, Dickinson staved off a game Santa Fe Lady Indians team for a 25-21, 25-22, 21-25, 23-25, 19-17 win.
“The difference between last night and today is that we overcame,” Dickinson head volleyball coach Kati Farias said. “We were up two sets last night, and kind of crumbled under the pressure, and today when we started to get shaky, we rose to the occasion. I feel like that’s what we needed to get over that mental hump.”
A key component to winning the mental aspect of the game is to not allow any member of the team to become frustrated or to be too hard on themselves. For the Lady Gators, much of that responsibility lies with team captain Emalee Allen.
“My voice is almost gone, so I'd say I did a good job of that today,” Allen said
Dickinson never trailed in the match-deciding fifth set, but Santa Fe managed to tie the score 10 times to keep a possible win within reach.
An ace from Dickinson’s Gracie Boone gave the Lady Gators a 9-6 lead, but Santa Fe answered right back with consecutive kills from Kadee Frantz and Brooke Hood. The last two times the Lady Indians were able to tie the score, they gave the Lady Gators the point and ball right back on service errors, and an emphatic Brandolyn Freeman kill ended the match in style for the victorious Dickinson side.
The Lady Gators led for most of the first set, but a 7-0 run by the Lady Indians — led by three kills from Kenzie Smith and two aces from Freedom Stephenson — saw them fall behind 19-16. Dickinson rallied back with three unanswered points, though, and later trailing 21-20, ended the set on a 5-0 run.
That momentum carried over into the second frame, as Dickinson raced out to a 6-1 lead and held the advantage wire-to-wire.
However, the Lady Indians refused to roll over and be an easy win for their rival Lady Gators by putting together a third set in which they never trailed.
It looked like Dickinson would finish off Santa Fe in the fourth set, though, as the team jumped out to an 8-2 lead, but Santa Fe steadily chipped away at that lead before finishing the set on a stunning 5-0 run.
Two kills from Andee Stamper and an ace from Allison Walton tied the game, and then a kill from 9 following a miraculous save on ball that looked millimeters from touching the ground tied it. An error then clinched the fourth set for the Lady Indians.
“Had they played the first two sets like they played that third set, it would’ve been a whole different ballgame,” Santa Fe head coach Jennifer Webb said.
With only one senior returning starter and one junior returner, it’s pretty much a whole new Lady Indians team this season, Webb said. And, with only two non-district matches on the calendar, getting that team to be a cohesive unit has been an urgent matter.
“Every set, we try a new lineup,” Webb said. “We probably had 10 different lineups in the past two games. We’re trying to find the one that works and is going to be best for us, but we also know with the variety of kids on our team, each game is going to be different, and we will have to utilize different players in different situations.”
Dickinson displayed a balanced approach on offense, with Freeman (11 kills, four blocks), Frida Moreno (11 kills, four blocks), Boone (10 kills, five aces) and Allen (nine kills, three blocks) sharing the load. Elaina Spriggins kept the offense rolling with 37 assists and two aces.
Defense also was a team effort for the Lady Gators, as Hannah Cavil (15 digs), Bailey Wilson (12 digs), Spriggins (10 digs) and Allen (10 digs) all had double-digit digs.
Conversely, Smith was the clear workhorse of the Santa Fe offense with a match-high 30 kills, while Stephenson was the defensive standout with a match-high 34 digs. Walton had a solid all-around effort with 34 assists, 10 digs and two aces.
Both teams are back in action 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Dickinson is on the road against Angleton, while Santa Fe has its District 22-5A opener at home against Baytown Lee.
