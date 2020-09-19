KOUNTZE
Shemar Johnson ran in the go-ahead touchdown, Damien McDaniel made a key two-point conversion catch, and the Hitchcock Bulldogs’ ground-and-pound offense drained the final 6:26 off the clock in their 34-27 win over the Kountze Lions on the road Friday night.
A 36-yard pass connection from Christian Dorsey to Reese Kadlecek sparked to game-winning 60-yard scoring drive, which ended with Johnson’s 6-yard TD run.
“Reese caught the ball high; that was the back-breaker right there,” Hitchcock head football coach Craig Smith said.
With 8:07 still left to play, Hitchcock’s defense got a crucial stop to set up the game-clinching, clock-killing offensive possession.
Dorsey came into the game banged-up, Smith said, which was apparent as the normally versatile quarterback was largely limited when it came to running the ball. While Dorsey finished with only 12 rushing yards on eight carries, his arm felt just fine on the crucial throw to Kadlecek, as well as a nice TD pass in the first quarter for Hitchcock’s first score of the game.
“Christian was a little gimpy; I didn’t run him at all, hardly,” Smith said. “He was basically handing the ball off.”
An action-packed first half saw the two teams enter the locker rooms at halftime tied 20-20.
Hitchcock had control of early, driving 61 yards on the game’s opening possession, which was capped by a 16-yard TD pass from Dorsey to McDaniel for a 6-0 lead 4:09 into the contest.
Kountze tied the game 6-6 12 seconds into the second quarter on a scrappy 59-yard scoring drive which ended on a snazzy pass play that saw Read find a wide-open Paine in the end zone from 19 yards out.
But, the Bulldogs answered immediately with an 80-yard kickoff return touchdown by Shemar Johnson, with Grant Thiem’s point-after-touchdown kick making the score 13-6 in Hitchcock’s favor.
After a Kountze three-and-out gave Hitchcock’s offense the ball near midfield, JaMarcus Davis took the first handoff 49 yards inside the Lions’ 5-yard line, and then finished off the drive with his next carry for a 4-yard TD run. Thiem split the uprights for the 20-7 advantage.
Just when it seemed like Hitchcock was in control, an unforced error breathed life back into Kountze when an ill-advised pitch on a kickoff return was fumbled and recovered by the Lions on the Bulldogs’ 23-yard line.
A 22-yard pass from Read to Paine set up lineman Taylor Jones’ 1-yard TD run, and then Blayne Roebuck’s two-point conversion reception tied to game 20-20 with 2:56 remaining in the first half.
Hitchcock had another strong start to the second half, forcing a Kountze three-and-out, and then embarked on a 56-yard scoring possession, capped by a 1-yard QB keeper by Dorsey for a 26-20 lead at the 3:25 mark of the third quarter.
Another special teams miscue, this one a fumbled snap that resulted in Kountze taking over on the Bulldogs’ 2-yard line, allowed the Lions to take a 27-26 lead on Taylor’s 2-yard TD plunge.
The effects of coming off an emotional rivalry win over La Marque last week, as well as this game being the Bulldogs’ first — but certainly not last — long road trip of the season and their first being played on a grass field are something that can’t be overlooked, Smith said.
“Those things seem maybe minute to people, but those are huge for a program to have to overcome those little things — the mental challenge,” Smith said.
Johnson led Hitchcock’s offense with 142 yards on 19 carries. Davin Preston finished with 101 yards on seven carries — including a key 41-yard run in a third-and-long situation on the Bulldogs’ final drive.
Up next for the Bulldogs (3-1) is a home game 7:30 p.m. next Friday against Houston Christian.
