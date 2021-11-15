A number of superlatives for local high school volleyball players highlighted the District 24-6A all-district team from this past season, which was released Monday.

On top of the list of all-district superlatives were Clear Creek senior middle blocker Reaghan Thompson and senior libero Briana Zamora, who were the 24-6A co-most valuable players in 2021.

Clear Springs sophomore right-side/setter Ashley Richardson and junior right-side Carissa Young were named co-offensive players of the year. Joining her teammates in the superlatives was Chargers senior libero Talitha Lew, who was a co-defensive player of the year along with Brazoswood's Madison Johnson.

Rounding off a list of all-district superlatives loaded with Galveston County athletes were Dickinson senior setter Elaina Spriggins (setter of the year) and Clear Falls freshman right-side/setter Kirra Musgrove (newcomer of the year).

Wildcats veteran head coach Scott Simonds earned coach of the year honors for guiding Clear Creek volleyball to its first district title since 2016.

Here are the rest of this year's 24-6A all-district honors:

CLEAR CREEK

• First team: Olivia Jones, fr., OH; Bella Woodard, sr.; RS, Mia Sauers, jr., DS

Second team: Brooke Morgan, sr., OH/RS; Emma Boland, sr., S; Julie Bordeau, sr., MB

Honorable mention: Hannah Berg, sr., DS; Stratton Sneed, jr., OH/RS

CLEAR SPRINGS

First team: Morgen Durgens, soph.; S; Grace King, sr.; OH; Kaitlyn Johnson, sr., MB

Second team: Miranda Mueck, sr., DS/S; Arion Keeton, sr., OH

Honorable mention: Minzi Gray, sr., MB/RS; Carley Petty, sr., MB

CLEAR FALLS

First team: Kade Thomas, sr.; MB; Ashlyn German, jr., L

• Second team: Krysta Boaz, sr., OH; Nicole Sherfield, sr., MB

• Honorable mention: Michelle Goodnight, jr., S; Grace Stum, soph., OH

DICKINSON

• First team: Brandolyn Freeman, sr., MB/RS; Madison Spells, sr., OH/MB

• Second team: Addison Stanley, soph., L; Caroline Boone, soph, OH

• Honorable mention: Bailey Wilson, sr., DS; Frida Moreno, sr., MB

James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews.

