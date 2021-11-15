Dickinson Elaina Spriggins sets up the ball during the high school volleyball game between the Clear Falls Knights and Dickinson Lady Gators on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at Clear Falls High School in League City.
Clear Creek’s Reaghan Thompson spikes the ball over Clear Falls’ Brittney Daphnis during the first set at Clear Creek High School on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Clear Creek’s Briana Zamora returns a shot in front of teammate Mia Sauers during the first set against Friendswood at Friendswood High School on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Clear Springs’ Ashley Richardson, left, celebrates after a point during the first set of a bi-district playoff game against Shadow Creek at Alvin High School on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Clear Springs’ Carissa Young spikes the ball against Deer Park’s Ella Gilbert during the first set of a Region III-6A quarterfinal match at Pearland High School on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Clear Springs’ Talitha Lew gets fired up after a point during the second set of a Region III-6A quarterfinal match against Deer Park at Pearland High School on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Dickinson Elaina Spriggins sets up the ball during the high school volleyball game between the Clear Falls Knights and Dickinson Lady Gators on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at Clear Falls High School in League City.
LESLIE PLAZA JOHNSON/For The Daily News
Clear Falls’ Kirra Musgrove goes up for a spike against Clear Springs’ Ashley Richardson during the second set at Clear Springs High School in League City on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/
The Daily News
Clear Creek’ head volleyball coach Scott Simonds speaks to his team during a timeout in the first set against Friendswood at Friendswood High School on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021.
A number of superlatives for local high school volleyball players highlighted the District 24-6A all-district team from this past season, which was released Monday.
On top of the list of all-district superlatives were Clear Creek senior middle blocker Reaghan Thompson and senior libero Briana Zamora, who were the 24-6A co-most valuable players in 2021.
Clear Springs sophomore right-side/setter Ashley Richardson and junior right-side Carissa Young were named co-offensive players of the year. Joining her teammates in the superlatives was Chargers senior libero Talitha Lew, who was a co-defensive player of the year along with Brazoswood's Madison Johnson.
Rounding off a list of all-district superlatives loaded with Galveston County athletes were Dickinson senior setter Elaina Spriggins (setter of the year) and Clear Falls freshman right-side/setter Kirra Musgrove (newcomer of the year).
Wildcats veteran head coach Scott Simonds earned coach of the year honors for guiding Clear Creek volleyball to its first district title since 2016.
Here are the rest of this year's 24-6A all-district honors:
CLEAR CREEK
• First team: Olivia Jones, fr., OH; Bella Woodard, sr.; RS, Mia Sauers, jr., DS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.