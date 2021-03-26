Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school softball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Falls 5, Dickinson 3
DICKINSON
The Clear Falls Knights overcame an early deficit with a big top of the fourth inning to pick up a needed district win Friday night on the road against the Dickinson Lady Gators.
Trailing 2-1, Clear Falls plated four runs in the top of the fourth in a two-out rally that saw two runs score on a pair of errors and two more driven home on a hard-hit two-run single from Marissa Thompson.
Jaden Barefield gave the Knights a 1-0 lead in the top of the first on a two-out RBI single, and Yasmyn Stewart raked a two-run triple to give the Lady Gators a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the first.
Kadence Williams had a an RBI double for Dickinson in the bottom of the fifth.
Recording multi-hit games were Payton Smith (2-for-4, one run) for Clear Falls, and Kayden Henry (3-for-4, one run), Stewart (2-for-4, two RBIs) and Williams (2-for-4, one run) for Dickinson.
Mikaela Chavez (seven innings, eight hits, two earned runs, six walks, three strikeouts) picked up the win in the circle.
Both teams are back at it 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Clear Falls hosts Clear Brook, and Dickinson is at Clear Creek.
DISTRICT 22-5A
Friendswood 5, Santa Fe 2
FRIENDSWOOD
The Friendswood Lady Mustangs pounced on the Santa Fe Lady Indians early and held on for a huge statement win at home Friday night.
Tricia Yarotsky’s leadoff home run set the stage for a three-run bottom of the first inning for the Lady Mustangs. Lanie Schaeffer knocked an RBI single and another run scored on an error for an early 3-0 lead for Friendswood.
Yarotsky crushed a two-out home run in the bottom of the second, and a hard-hit RBI single from KK Esparza in the bottom of the fifth put Friendswood up 5-0.
Ryleigh Mata hit an RBI double, and Makenna Mitchell added an RBI single in the top of the seventh, but the Lady Indians were unable to rally all the way back into the game.
Recording multi-hit games were Yarotsky (3-for-3, two RBIs, three runs) and Esparza (2-for-3, one RBI, one run) for Friendswood, and Ciara Trahan (3-for-4, one run) for Santa Fe.
Grinding out the complete-game win in the circle was Chloe Riassetto (seven innings, 10 hits, two earned runs, one walk, four strikeouts).
Both teams will be back on the field 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Friendswood is on the road against Ball High, and Santa Fe hosts Manvel.
Ball High 6, Goose Creek Memorial 4
BAYTOWN
The Ball High Lady Tors built a 6-1 lead and staved off a bottom-of-the-seventh-inning rally by Goose Creek Memorial for a hard-fought road win Friday night.
Ball High plated its first run in the top of the second on a wild pitch, and then built a 4-0 lead in the top of the fourth when two runs scored on a pair of errors and another scored on a bases-loaded walk drawn by Stefanie Reyes.
The Lady Tors’ other two runs came in the top of the fifth with another run scoring on an error, and a run-scoring fielder’s choice.
An error opened the door for a three-run bottom of the seventh for GCM, but the game ended on a liner caught by Brianna Reyes in right field.
Taylor McDaniel (3-for-4, three runs) had a multi-hit game for the Lady Tors.
Adriana Lopez (seven innings, six hits, one earned run, two walks, nine strikeouts) picked up the complete-game win in the circle.
Ball High returns to the field 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against Friendswood.
