Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school basketball
BOYS NON-DISTRICT
Texas City 71, Clear Springs 50
TEXAS CITY
Caden Mckenzie had his hands in the oven as he scored 38 points and corralled a team-high eight rebounds to help lead Texas City past Clear Springs at home.
After Clear Springs won the first quarter 15-14, Texas City took a 28-24 halftime lead. The Stings increased their lead to seven after three then had strong fourth, winning it 25-11.
In his outstanding performance, Mckenzie shot 14-for-22 from the field and 3-for-4 from 3-point land and 7-for-9 from the charity stripe. Jordan Washington chipped in with 14 points for the Stings.
No player stats for Clear Springs were immediately available.
Texas City will be back in action at home 3 p.m. Saturday when the Stings tangle with Clear Creek. Clear Springs will be looking to bounce back 7 p.m. Tuesday when the Chargers host Cy Fair.
La Marque 69, La Porte 68 (OT)
LA PORTE
Led by 24 points from Wayne Green, the La Marque Cougars came away with a thrilling overtime win Friday night at La Porte.
Also helping the cause were Kevin Boone with 16 points, and Javion Edwards with 10 points.
The Coogs will be back on the court 7 p.m. Tuesday at Pearland Dawson.
Other scores:
Pearland 69, Ball High 29
Summer Creek 86, Dickinson 58
Fort Bend Marshall 68, Clear Falls 64
GIRLS NON-DISTRICT SCORES
Clear Creek 48, Dobie 36
Clear Falls 53, Fort Bend Kempner 45
Santa Fe 45, Baytown Lee 40
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.