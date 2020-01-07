Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school girls basketball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Springs 49, Dickinson 25
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Springs Chargers’ early-game struggles continued in Tuesday’s home contest against the Dickinson Lady Gators, but they eventually pulled away for a comfortable win.
Dickinson won the first quarter, 11-10, but Clear Springs began to turn it around in the second quarter, taking a 25-15 lead into the halftime break and out-scoring the Lady Gators by a combined 37-14 in the final three periods.
Kylie Minter scored 11 of her game-high 18 points in the second half to lead the way for the Chargers, while Niyah Johnson chipped in seven points and corralled a whopping 18 rebounds.
DeArbri Cooper led Dickinson with 10 points.
Both teams are back at it 7 p.m. Friday. Clear Springs (3-0 in district) will be at Alvin (0-3), while Dickinson (1-3) looks to rebound at home against Clear Brook (0-3).
Other scores:
Clear Creek 51, Clear Lake 32
Clear Falls 51, Alvin 26
DISTRICT 22-5A
Ball High 45, Galena Park 34
GALENA PARK
The Ball High Lady Tors were in control pretty much wire-to-wire to secure a needed district win at Galena Park on Tuesday.
A big second quarter saw the Lady Tors increase an 11-8 advantage at the end of the first quarter to a 27-17 lead at halftime. Ball High then took a 37-24 lead into the final period.
Bebe Galloway put the Lady Tors on her back in this one, accounting for 29 of the team’s 45 points. Galloway also stuffed the stat sheet with 17 rebounds, five steals and three blocks. Ari Smith added six points and 11 rebounds.
Ball High (2-2 in district) will look to keep up its current 22-5A winning streak in a critical home game 7 p.m. Friday against Crosby.
Texas City 54, Baytown Lee 43
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City Lady Stings sent their home crowd out happy with a solid win over Lee on Tuesday.
Leading Texas City were Tahjea Smith with 21 points and Haley Moore with 13 points.
Right back in the mix of the 22-5A standings, the Lady Stings will be back in action 7 p.m. Friday on the road against Goose Creek Memorial (N/A).
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available
