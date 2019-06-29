FIRST TEAM

P- Rome Shubert, junior, Santa Fe

P- Mason Schulz, junior, Clear Springs

P- Guy Garibay, junior, Dickinson

C- Brooks Montgomery, senior, Clear Falls

IF- Izaac Pacheco, sophomore, Friendswood

IF- Michael Cervantes, senior, Clear Springs

IF- Corey Lanier, senior, Clear Falls

IF- Albert Garza, sophomore, Santa Fe

OF- Lane Brewster, sophomore, Clear Creek

OF- Mason Moran, senior, Clear Creek

OF- Bryce Montemayor, senior, Santa Fe

UT- Grant Pfaff, junior, Santa Fe

SECOND TEAM

P- Dalton Stevens, junior, Santa Fe

P- Keegan Gavin, senior, Ball High

P- Nathan Ingram, senior, Dickinson

C- Adam Trevino, junior, Ball High

IF- William Sweeney, senior, Friendswood

IF- Landon Roque, senior, Dickinson

IF- Spencer Addison, senior, Ball High

IF- Daniel Burroway, junior, Clear Creek

OF- Conor Higgs, junior, Texas City

OF- Chase Arnaud, junior, Clear Springs

OF- Chris Orton, sophomore, Ball High

UT- Parker Lee, sophomore, Clear Springs

HONORABLE MENTION

P- Hunter Smith, senior, Clear Creek

P- Cooper Timmons, senior, Clear Falls

P- Tyler Malone, senior, Clear Falls

P- Braden Clifton, senior, Clear Springs

P- Bradley Willcott, senior, Friendswood

IF- Trent Raschke, senior, Ball High

IF- Edgar Salinas, senior, Ball High

IF- Isaac Lopez, senior, Clear Creek

IF- Mason Knight, junior, Clear Springs

IF- Kevin Newkirk, sophomore, Friendswood

IF- Dylan Kimsey, junior, Texas City

OF- Thomas Farmer, senior, Ball High

OF- Nick Mueller, junior, Clear Falls

OF- Jake Trapani, junior, Clear Falls

OF- Spencer Beck, junior, Friendswood

OF- Garrett Leitko, senior, Friendswood

OF- Peewee McDonald, junior, Santa Fe

James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews

