FIRST TEAM
P- Rome Shubert, junior, Santa Fe
P- Mason Schulz, junior, Clear Springs
P- Guy Garibay, junior, Dickinson
C- Brooks Montgomery, senior, Clear Falls
IF- Izaac Pacheco, sophomore, Friendswood
IF- Michael Cervantes, senior, Clear Springs
IF- Corey Lanier, senior, Clear Falls
IF- Albert Garza, sophomore, Santa Fe
OF- Lane Brewster, sophomore, Clear Creek
OF- Mason Moran, senior, Clear Creek
OF- Bryce Montemayor, senior, Santa Fe
UT- Grant Pfaff, junior, Santa Fe
SECOND TEAM
P- Dalton Stevens, junior, Santa Fe
P- Keegan Gavin, senior, Ball High
P- Nathan Ingram, senior, Dickinson
C- Adam Trevino, junior, Ball High
IF- William Sweeney, senior, Friendswood
IF- Landon Roque, senior, Dickinson
IF- Spencer Addison, senior, Ball High
IF- Daniel Burroway, junior, Clear Creek
OF- Conor Higgs, junior, Texas City
OF- Chase Arnaud, junior, Clear Springs
OF- Chris Orton, sophomore, Ball High
UT- Parker Lee, sophomore, Clear Springs
HONORABLE MENTION
P- Hunter Smith, senior, Clear Creek
P- Cooper Timmons, senior, Clear Falls
P- Tyler Malone, senior, Clear Falls
P- Braden Clifton, senior, Clear Springs
P- Bradley Willcott, senior, Friendswood
IF- Trent Raschke, senior, Ball High
IF- Edgar Salinas, senior, Ball High
IF- Isaac Lopez, senior, Clear Creek
IF- Mason Knight, junior, Clear Springs
IF- Kevin Newkirk, sophomore, Friendswood
IF- Dylan Kimsey, junior, Texas City
OF- Thomas Farmer, senior, Ball High
OF- Nick Mueller, junior, Clear Falls
OF- Jake Trapani, junior, Clear Falls
OF- Spencer Beck, junior, Friendswood
OF- Garrett Leitko, senior, Friendswood
OF- Peewee McDonald, junior, Santa Fe
