Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school volleyball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Dickinson 3, Clear Lake 1
DICKINSON
The Dickinson Lady Gators kept their postseason hopes alive in their regular season finale with a 25-20, 16-25, 25-22, 25-21 win at home over Clear Lake on Tuesday.
Unfortunately for Dickinson (5-7 in district), Brazoswood (6-6) pulled off an upset win over Clear Falls (8-4) on Tuesday to clinch the district’s fourth and final playoff berth outright.
Leading the Lady Gators were Elaina Spriggins (11 kills, 33 assists, nine digs), Brandolyn Freeman (11 kills), Shayna Longoria (nine kills), Callie Boone (eight kills, eight digs, four aces), Addison Stanley (18 digs) and Bailey Wilson (10 digs).
The Ball High Lady Tors ended their 2021 season on a high note with a 25-11, 25-16, 25-13 win on the road Tuesday over Goose Creek Memorial.
The victory sees Ball High finish its season an improved 6-10 in district, and it marked career win No. 100 for head coach Michelle Norfolk.
Kate Lindamood led offensively with eight kills, while Sterling Lindamood and Ter’Nique Wells Webb added six kills apiece. Chloe Stein put up 22 assists, and Sara Gabriel finished her career with 24 more digs to add to her career total of more than 2,000 digs. Sunny Jo Higgins and Dazlin Allen each chipped in 10 digs.
NON-DISTRICT
Manvel 3, Clear Creek 1
MANVEL
In a marquee pre-playoff tune-up match between two district champions Manvel took a 25-21, 23-25, 25-20, 25-21 win over the Clear Creek Wildcats at home Tuesday night.
Top performers for Clear Creek were Reaghan Thompson (13 kills, six blocks), Brooke Morgan (11 kills), Briana Zamora (21 digs, three aces), Hannah Berg (13 digs), Emma Boland (21 assists) and Daisy Mitchell (17 assists).
The Wildcats (11-1 in District 24-6A) face Alvin (6-6 in District 23-6A) at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Clear Brook.
