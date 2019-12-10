Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school girls basketball
NON-DISTRICT
Clear Creek 51, Ball High 38
GALVESTON
The Ball High Lady Tors’ recent rough patch continued at home Tuesday, as the Clear Creek Wildcats managed to keep them at bay, wire-to-wire.
Player statistics for Clear Creek were not immediately available.
Scoring half of Ball High’s total points was Bebe Galloway, who had 19 points to go along with 15 rebounds and five blocks. Ariana Smith added 11 points for the Lady Tors.
Clear Creek returns to action 7 p.m. Friday at Alief Taylor. Ball High’s next game will be the District 22-5A opener 7 p.m. next Tuesday at Goose Creek Memorial.
Clear Springs 55, Deer Park 30
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Springs Chargers’ defense clamped down in the third quarter to put a game that was already starting to get out of hand completely out of reach en route to a win over Deer Park on Tuesday night at its home confines.
Winning the first quarter, 14-6, and leading 29-14 at halftime, Clear Springs allowed only five points in the third quarter to take a commanding 40-19 lead into the final period.
Leading the Chargers were Kylie Minter (18 points), D’Nae Johnson (10 points) and Jermia Green (nine points).
Up next for Clear Springs will be its final non-district tuneup with a game 7 p.m. Friday at Pearland.
Texas City 49, Dayton 42
TEXAS CITY
Led by two double-double performances, the Texas City Lady Stings delivered a home win Tuesday night against Dayton.
Key players for Texas City were Jade Guice (19 points, 10 rebounds) and Tahjea Smith (11 points, 10 rebounds), while Haley Moore chipped in nine points.
The Lady Stings remain at home in their next game, which will be 7 p.m. Friday against Alvin.
O’Connell 37, Yes Prep East End 16
GALVESTON
The O’Connell Lady Buccaneers logged one in the win column at home Tuesday, toppling Yes Prep East End.
Leslie Rodriguez was O’Connell’s top scorer with 12 points, while not far behind was Brooke Cromie with 11 points. Re’Nae Horton added five points.
The Lady Bucs will next serve as hosts for the O’Connell Gulf Coast Classic tournament, which will take place Thursday through Saturday.
Other scores:
Friendswood 42, Houston St. Agnes 27
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
