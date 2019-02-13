Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school soccer
GIRLS
DISTRICT 22-5A
Texas City 2, Santa Fe 0
SANTA FE
Amanda Valdez put away a goal in each half to lead the Texas City Lady Stings to a key district win at home Tuesday night over the Santa Fe Lady Indians.
Inside the first 15 minutes, Texas City’s Karissa Victoria took a shot on goal that slipped away from the goalkeeper, and Valdez saw the ball into the back of the net. In the second half, Valdez took a shot on goal off a throw-in, after the keeper was unable to corral the ball, Valdez took the rebound past the keeper for the goal.
The Lady Stings (3-2 in district) hit the road for a big matchup 7:30 p.m. Friday at Galena Park (3-1-1).
Other scores:
Friendswood 4, Crosby 0
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Springs 2, Clear Lake 0
HOUSTON
Sarah Evans scored both goals to lead the Clear Springs Chargers to an important district win at Clear Lake on Tuesday.
Earning the clean sheet were goalkeeper Alyssa Bullock, and defensive starters Avery Pyle, Bella Iovieno, Mallory Perez and Sydney Robinson.
Clear Springs (4-0 in district) look to keep rolling when the team is back at home 7:30 p.m. Friday against Clear Creek (2-3).
Other scores:
Clear Falls 1, Clear Creek 0
(Open) Dickinson
BOYS
DISTRICT 22-5A
Friendswood 2, Crosby 0
FRIENDSWOOD
The Friendswood Mustangs got a goal apiece from Brady Box and Will Schmidt to record a win over Crosby at home Tuesday.
C.J. Barta was in goal for the shutout.
The Mustangs (5-0 in district) remain at home when they face Baytown Lee (3-2) at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Texas City 2, Santa Fe 1
TEXAS CITY
All the scoring came in the second half, as the Texas City Stings emerged from Tuesday’s match with the Santa Fe Indians victorious.
Alex Paz and Carlos Rodriguez logged the two goals for Texas City. Juan Rodriguez had an assist in the contest.
Player statistics for Santa Fe were not immediately available.
Both teams return to action 7:30 p.m. Friday. Texas City (4-1 in district) travel to Galena Park (N/A), and Santa Fe (1-4) is at Crosby (0-4-1).
Other score:
Baytown Lee 3, Ball High 1
DISTRICT 24-6A SCORES
Clear Falls 2, Clear Creek 0
Clear Springs 2, Clear Lake 1
(Open) Dickinson
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
