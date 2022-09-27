Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school volleyball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Creek 3, Dickinson 0
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Creek Wildcats got back on the winning track Tuesday night at home against the Dickinson Lady Gators, winning a 25-11, 26-24, 25-15 contest.
Leading Clear Creek were Stratton Sneed (10 kills), Melody Herrin (10 kills, three blocks), Mia Sauers (nine digs), McKinley Cole (16 assists) and Daisy Mitchell (12 assists).
Top performers for Dickinson were Samantha Loyd (15 kills), Keely Anderson (10 assists, 12 digs), Addison Stanley (seven digs) and Skylar Westhoff (nine assists).
Both teams are back in action 6 p.m. Friday. The Wildcats (4-1 in District 24-6A) make the short trip to Clear Falls (3-2), while the Lady Gators (1-4) host Clear Brook (0-5).
Clear Springs 3, Clear Brook 0
FRIENDSWOOD
The Clear Springs Chargers took care of business on the road Tuesday night to maintain their lead in the district standings with a 25-20, 25-23, 25-16 sweep of Clear Brook.
Clear Springs was led by Ashley Richardson (12 kills, 23 assists), Azoria Davis (11 kills), Anzley Rinard (10 kills, five blocks), Andrea Colocado (six blocks), Abby Fuller (18 digs) and Morgen Durgens (18 assists).
The Chargers (6-0 in District 24-6A) have a bye Friday, and then commence the second half of district play 6 p.m. next Tuesday at Dickinson (1-4).
Facing a cross-county rival at home Tuesday night, the Santa Fe Lady Indians emerged victorious over the Texas City Lady Stings with a 25-17, 25-22, 25-22 win.
Leading the way for Santa Fe were Addi Webb (seven kills), Kadee Frantz (five kills), Hailey Collins (14 assists), Morgan Walton (13 assists), Hannah Doerre (eight digs) and Keke Davidson (seven digs).
Texas City’s player statistics weren’t immediately available.
The Lady Indians (3-2 in District 18-5A) return to the court 6:30 p.m. Friday at Manvel (5-0). After a bye Friday, the Lady Stings (0-5) make the trip to Manvel for a 6:30 p.m. match next Tuesday.
Bye:
Ball High
Editor’s note:Will be updated if more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.