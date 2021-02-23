FRIENDSWOOD
Positive COVID-19 tests have resulted in the cancellation of the Friendswood girls basketball playoff game, ending the Lady Mustangs’ season.
“Following UIL and FISD protocols, we reached a level of positive cases in the basketball program that necessitated us to shut it down,” Friendswood ISD athletic director Robert Koopmann said.
The Region III-5A quarterfinal matchup was scheduled to be against Richmond Foster at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Shadow Creek High School. It would’ve been the Lady Mustangs’ first third-round playoff game since the 2013.
“It’s heartbreaking,” Koopmann said. “The girls want to compete — that’s what we do. The decision certainly wasn’t taken lightly. It’s just the world we’re living in.”
When asked, Koopmann didn’t specify how many members of the Friendswood girls basketball team tested positive for COVID-19 or, just that the number exceeded the aforementioned thresholds stated in both the UIL's and school district’s policies. Koopmann also didn't specify what the threshold was.
“There are time frames you can play with, but in the playoffs, you have certification dates, and we just couldn’t get enough girls who were in close contact back in time to meet that deadline,” Koopmann said.
Foster will receive a bye in the regional quarterfinals and automatically advance to the regional semifinals where the Lady Falcons will face either Kingwood Park or College Station.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.