Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school girls basketball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Springs 50, Clear Lake 27
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Springs Chargers locked down on defense to ensure their fifth straight district win this season with a victory Tuesday at home over Clear Lake.
Clear Springs was clicking on offense early, jumping out to a 17-8 lead after the first quarter, and maintained a 28-18 advantage at halftime. The Chargers held the Falcons to just one made field goal and no free throw attempts to take a commanding 42-20 lead into the final period.
Blaise Blair, Kenna Gibson and Kylie Minter each scored 10 points to lead Clear Springs.
The Chargers (5-0 in District 24-6A) will look to wrap up the first half of district play undefeated with a tough road test 7 p.m. Friday at Clear Creek (4-1).
Bye: Dickinson
DISTRICT 22-5A
Texas City 52, Crosby 41
CROSBY
In their quest to reach the postseason, the Texas City Lady Stings picked up a highly important road victory Tuesday night over Crosby.
Tahjea Smith was the driving force for the Lady Stings, accounting for more than half of the team’s points with 27. Amauri Wyatt (11 points) and Jade Guice (10 points) also were key contributors.
Texas City’s (3-3 in District 22-5A) next game will be 7 p.m. Friday at home against Santa Fe (0-6).
Other scores:
Friendswood 47, Ball High 42
Goose Creek Memorial 71, Santa Fe 39
DISTRICT 24-3A
Hitchcock 63, East Bernard 37
EAST BERNARD
As is frequently the case, the Hitchcock Lady Bulldogs simply out-paced their opposition for a road win at East Bernard on Tuesday.
The Lady Bulldogs won the first quarter, 15-8, and continued to steadily pull away. Hitchcock led 31-13 at halftime and took a 43-22 advantage into the final 8 minutes.
Chloe Countee poured in 31 points — 22 of which came in a hot-shooting first half — to lead the Lady Bulldogs. Demi Dickey added 13 points, and TraKemme Elam chipped in 11 points.
Up next for Hitchcock (5-0 in District 24-3A) is a 6:15 p.m. home against Van Vleck (1-4).
TAPPS
Conroe Covenant 26, O’Connell 18
CONROE
In a game where points were tough to come by for both teams, the O’Connell Lady Buccaneers fell to Conroe Covenant in a road game Tuesday.
Brooke Cromie had four points, and Ansley McCulloch, Ciara Quiroga, Alyce Walker-Como and Re’Nae Horton each had three points.
The Lady Bucs (1-1 in district) will look to bounce back 6 p.m. Thursday at home against Houston Briarwood.
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
