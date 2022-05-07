SANTA FE
After being staggered by a quality pitching performance 15-hours earlier, managing just one run on five hits and dropping Game 1 of the UIL Region III-5A bi-district playoffs 2-1, the Santa Fe Indians violated the baseball on Saturday as they cranked out 21 hits (seven extra-base hits) over games two (6-1) and three (8-6), eliminating the Galena Park Yellow Jackets and moving on to the next round.
GAME 2 — SANTA FE 6, GALENA PARK 1
With Indian’s starter Brandon Vassallo tossing a strong game, it looked like more of the same from the bewildered Santa Fe bats through three innings, as they found themselves down 1-0 in the bottom of the fourth inning.
With one crack of the bat the game was tied after Haze Davidson blasted a solo shot over the left field wall to tie the game at 1-1.
Brice Smith singled to right field and was moved to second base by a bunt from Jackson Stroud.
Rhett Ostermayor tripled, scoring Smith, and Steven De Los Santos followed that up by singling in Ostermayor, and the Indians were in control with a 3-1 lead.
After the Galena Park starter was pulled from the game, Kyeler Thompson singled to right in the next at-bat ,and Ashton Lozano capped off the onslaught with a three-run home run to left, giving the Indians the lead for good, 6-1.
Vasallo pitched all seven innings allowing just the lone run on four hits, with four strikeouts.
GAME 3 — SANTA FE 8, GALENA PARK 6
Having just tied the series up 30 minutes earlier, it was the not-so-often used third starters that would play a big part in this game — Nehomar Ochoa for Galena Park and Smith for Santa Fe.
Smith cruised along just fine in the top half of the first inning and the bats heated things up in the bottom half when Thompson led things off with a double.
Thompson was singled home by game-two starting pitcher (now at third base) Vassallo for a quick 1-0 lead.
Davidson drove in Lozano, who reached base earlier via a walk, on a fielder’s choice, and the Indians led 2-0.
Smith got roughed up in the top of the second inning, struggling to find the strike zone and allowing back-to-back hits and back-to-back walks to open the frame, walking in a Galena Park run to make it 2-1.
De Los Santos was brought in to clean up the mess, but the damage was already done as two more runs would come across the plate, giving the Yellow Jackets a 3-2 advantage.
The bottom of the fourth in Game 3 was fruitful for Santa Fe again as they scored three runs after De Los Santos, Thompson, Caleb Berrow reached to load the bases.
Lozano drove in the first run on a fielder’s choice to tie the game, and the struggling
Ochoa would be called for a balk, allowing runners on both third and first base to advance, scoring Thompson for a 4-3 lead.
Vassallo drove in Berrow on a deep sac fly to right-center to give the Indians a two-run lead, 5-3.
De Los Santos started to struggle in the top of the sixth inning and Vassallo, who started Game 2 earlier in the day, was brought in to close the door.
However, the plan did not work after the two combined to allow three runs on two hits and three walks.
With the Indians themselves down for the second time in the game, Berrow led off the bottom of the sixth with a double and Lozano reach on an error, and two outs later, Smith loaded the bases with a walk.
Jackson Stroud smashed a ball over the center fielder’s head, scoring all three runners to give the Indians an 8-6 lead, and Vassallo slammed the door shut as the closer in the top of the seventh.
The Indians advance to play Houston Milby on a date, time and field to be announced.
