The Clear Falls Knights fell 51-14 in Saturday afternoon’s Region III-6A, Division II championship against the Katy Tigers, but they never lost the grit and resilience that got them to that point.
“Our guys kept fighting; they never backed down against a team that might win it all,” Clear Falls head football coach Zach Head said. “I was proud of how the kids kept battling and kept fighting. It really sums up our season, and they should be very proud.”
Although trailing 17-0, Clear Falls had some momentum building early in the second quarter after the Knights’ defense forced a a three-and-out, and the offense began moving the ball more effectively.
A 13-yard run by David Smith and a 19-yard pass completion from Pierson Morelli to Luke Vidal helped Clear Falls get the ball to the Katy 39-yard line, but an interception by Dalton Johnson stopped the Knights’ offense in their tracks.
The Tigers then put together a bruising 16-play, 73-yard touchdown drive that drained 6:43 off the game clock and swung momentum back in their favor. All but three of the plays were runs, and the drive was capped by a 3-yard burst into the end zone by Jalen Davis to put Katy up 23-0 with 1:12 left to play in the first half.
Clear Falls’ offense fought back from what could’ve been a back-breaking drive, opening the second half with a TD drive to cut the Tigers’ lead to 23-7. On fourth-and-6, Morelli hit Vidal in perfect stride, and Vidal blew by the Katy defense for a 46-yard TD reception.
“That was huge, and I was very proud of our offense for coming out of the half and going right down the field and scoring against one of the best defenses in the state,” Head said. “It shows the determination that they have, and that we weren’t going to come in here and lay down.””
Katy, though, responded with another meticulous scoring drive, running the ball on all 10 plays — the last of which was a 1-yard QB keeper by Caleb Koger — for a 30-7 lead at the 4:28 mark of the third quarter.
Needing to score to remain in striking distance of Katy, Clear Falls went for a fourth-and-1 conversion at its own 34-yard line, but the Tigers’ defense stuffed a run attempt for a 1-yard loss and a turnover on downs.
The Tigers cashed in on the advantageous field position with a 16-yard pass from Koger to Emilio Silva helping set up an 8-yard TD run by Seth Davis for a 37-7 lead with 1:34 to go in the third quarter.
Even after that, Clear Falls continued to fight, stringing together another TD drive. A 38-yard Morelli-to-Vidal pass connection sparked the drive, which ended with a 5-yard TD pass from Morelli to Quinn Bowen to whittle the Katy lead to 37-14 1:30 into the fourth quarter.
Katy pulled away after that, however, as a 30-yard run by Seth Davis helped set up a 7-yard TD pass from Koger to Isaiah Smith on a nifty play-action fake, and then a 63-yard punt return by Seth Davis helped set up a 1-yard QB keeper TD by Koger for the game’s final tally.
Katy needed just three plays on the game’s opening possession to find the end zone, with a 42-yard TD run by Seth Davis giving the Tigers an early 7-0 lead.
Arian Parish blocked a Clear Falls punt to set up the Katy offense at the Knights’ 28-yard line, and four plays later, Jalen Davis scored on a 7-yard TD run for a 14-0 advantage midway through the first quarter
A good punt return gave the Tigers strong starting field position at Clear Falls’ 44-yard line, but the Knights defense stiffened up to hold Katy to a 47-yard field goal booted by Nemanja Lazic, which made the score 17-0 with 1:42 remaining in the first quarter.
Special teams play was an X-factor for Katy, which only out-gained Clear Falls in total yards of offense 336-303.
Vidal had a nice day at the office with 116 yards on six receptions, and Morelli completed 18 of 24 passes for 215 yards.
Seth Davis (19 carries, 170 yards) and Jalen Davis (21 carries, 120 yards) led Katy's offense.
A history-making season for the Knights football program now comes to a close, as Clear Falls’ previous three playoff wins this postseason marked its first three ever — all while dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was the most challenging season probably ever, just with all the COVID things going on and all the distractions and game cancellations and changes to how we had to do things,” Head said. “To go through all those challenges and still put together a season this successful really shows the character of our seniors. I’m so proud of those guys.”
The Tigers advance to the fifth round of the playoffs for the 18th time in program history where they will have a state semifinal matchup with Buda Hays at 2 p.m. next Saturday at McLane Stadium in Waco.
