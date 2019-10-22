Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school volleyball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Falls 3, Clear Lake 0
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Falls Knights made short work of Clear Lake at home Tuesday, compiling a 25-8, 25-14, 25-15 sweep.
Leading the way for the Knights were Mia Johnson (15 kills), Rachel Brown (12 kills) Nicole Sheffield (seven kills) and Blakely Montgomery (34 assists, 11 digs, three aces).
Clear Falls (8-3 in district) concludes its 24-6A schedule 6 p.m. Friday in a key matchup, playoff seeding-wise, at Clear Creek (7-3).
Clear Brook 3, Dickinson 0
FRIENDSWOOD
Clear Brook showed why it’s the team sitting atop the district standings, as the Dickinson Lady Gators were felled Tuesday on the road by the scores of 25-6, 25-13 and 25-15.
Top performers for the Lady Gators were Janell Harvell (nine kills), Destiny Tom (19 assists) and Shae Stafford (11 digs).
Dickinson (0-11 in district) has a bye on the schedule Friday, and will try to end its season on a high note next Tuesday at home against Alvin (2-8).
DISTRICT 22-5A
Ball High 3, Baytown Lee 0
BAYTOWN
The Ball High Lady Tors came away from Tuesday’s road trip with a victory, sweeping Lee by the scores of 25-18, 25-19 and 25-18.
Offensive leaders for the Lady Tors were Avery Feagin with seven kills, seven assists and five aces, Maggie Farmer with five kills, and Logan Kelly with 11 assists. Morgan Chaljub led the defense with 20 digs, with Sara Gabriel chipping in 16 digs.
Up next, Ball High (4-8 in district) hosts Goose Creek Memorial (6-6) at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Friendswood 3, Crosby 0
FRIENDSWOOD
The Friendswood Lady Mustangs clinched their third consecutive district championship in front of their home fans Tuesday, taking care of Crosby by the score of 25-13, 25-17 and 25-12.
Friendswood was led by Makensy Manbeck (13 kills), Ashlyn Svoboda (11 kills), Alessandra Meoni (10 kills), Sarah Sitton (four blocks), Tori Weatherley (37 assists, 16 digs) and Kate Bueche (11 digs).
The Lady Mustangs (12-0 in district) will look to continue their march toward an undefeated district championship with another home match 4:30 p.m. Friday against Baytown Lee (2-10).
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
