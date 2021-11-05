BAY AREA CHRISTIAN 42, ALPHA OMEGA ACADEMY 7
LEAGUE CITY
The Bay Area Christian Broncos (9-1, 2-0) blew the game wide open with a 28-point first quarter to put the game out of reach against the Alpha Omega Academy Lions (4-4, 0-2) to win 42-7 on Friday night to clinch their district.
Wesley Barnes got the scoring rolling with a 2-yard touchdown run. Barnes scored on another 20-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Smith Nave also had a 35-yard touchdown run. Before the first quarter ended, Nave picked off the Lions’ quarterback and returned it about 35 yards for a pick-6 to lead 28-0.
Gannon Philips kept the scoring up for the Broncos with a 29-yard touchdown run in the second quarter to take a 35-0 lead at halftime. In the third quarter, Barnes scored his third rushing touchdown of the night going for 24 yards.
Alpha Omega Academy ended its scoring drought by scoring a rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Adam Atwell finished the night 6-for-6 in PATs. Nave had six carries for 152 yards and one touchdown. Barnes had nine carries for 117 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Kade Sink finished with six tackles.
The district champion Bay Area Christian Broncos will start the postseason against the Northland Christian Cougars (5-4, 1-3) at 7 p.m. Friday at home where the team hopes to begin a long postseason run.
HALLETTSVILLE 45, HITCHCOCK 24
HALLETTSVILLE
The Hitchcock Bulldogs (5-5, 2-3) hung in tight against the Hallettsville Brahmas (8-2, 4-1) early, but a huge second quarter for the Brahmas made it too difficult for the Bulldogs to overcome as they fell 45-24 on Friday night.
Hitchcock made it a game early. After a Brahmas field goal, the Bulldogs marched down the field where QB Christian Dorsey ran in a 1-yard touchdown, but they missed an extra point to only take a 6-3 lead. From there, it was all Hallettsville.
The Brahmas scored two straight rushing touchdowns near the end of the first quarter and the beginning of the second quarter. Christian Dorsey connected for a huge 75-yard pass to Bryce Dorsey, but the two-point conversion was no good. Hallettsville added two more rushing touchdowns to take a 31-12 halftime lead.
Brahmas got a rushing touchdown in the third quarter, and then the Bulldogs found the end zone on a 1-yard rushing touchdown from Ja’Marcus Davis but again couldn’t convert the two-point conversion attempt to leave the score at 38-18.
In the fourth quarter, Hallettsville added a passing touchdown. Hitchcock also scored another deep passing touchdown where Christian Dorsey found Bryce Dorsey again for a 41-yard touchdown pass but didn’t convert the two-point conversion attempt, which gave the game’s final score 45-24.
Christian Dorsey finished 21-for-34 for 283 yards and two passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown. Bryce Dorsey finished with three catches for 117 yards and two receiving touchdowns. Davis finished with six carries for 36 yards and one rushing touchdown. Damien McDaniel had six catches for 93 yards, and Reese Kadlecek had five catches for 46 yards.
The Bulldogs finished the regular season losing two straight games, but they will need to flush that out of their memory when they begin their postseason journey. Hitchcock will face the Lorena Leopards (7-2, 5-0) at Montgomery High School with a time and date to be determined.
