Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school basketball
GIRLS
Ball High 57, Texas City 35
TEXAS CITY
The Ball High Lady Tors started off each half strong en route to a district road win Friday night against their rivals, the Texas City Lady Stings.
Winning the first quarter 13-7 helped Ball High take a 23-18 lead into the halftime break, and the Lady Tors then won the third quarter, 18-6, to pull away.
Three players combined to score 47 of the Lady Tors’ 57 points. Ariana Smith was the game’s top scorer with 17 points, followed closely by Brianca Houston with 16 points and Bebe Galloway with 14 points.
Amauri Wyatt scored 10 points to lead the Lady Stings.
Both teams are back in district action 7 p.m. Tuesday. Ball High (2-0 in District 22-5A) will be at Santa Fe (1-1), and Texas City (1-1) hosts Friendswood (2-0).
Other scores:
Clear Creek 56, Dickinson 37
Clear Falls 62, Clear Brook 47
Santa Fe 75, Galena Park 32
Hitchcock 77, Danbury 13
BOYS
Texas City 65, Hitchcock 44
HITCHCOCK
Caden McKenzie knocked down eight shots from beyond the arc to lead the Texas City Stings to a big win over the Hitchcock Bulldogs on the road Friday night.
A late scoring outburst saw Texas City win the fourth quarter, 23-14, to put the game away.
McKenzie led the Stings in scoring with 25 points. Phillip McDaniel added 14 points and five rebounds, and Jacolby Belle chipped in 12 points.
Statistics for Hitchcock were not immediately available.
Up next, Texas City has its District 22-5A opener 7 p.m. Tuesday at Friendswood. Hitchcock also opens up district play when the Bulldogs travel to Boling for a 7:30 p.m. game Tuesday.
Houston Strake Jesuit 60, Friendswood 53
FRIENDSWOOD
The Friendswood Mustangs suffered a close set-back in their final non-district tuneup at home against Strake Jesuit on Friday night.
Thomas Hamre was the Mustangs’ leading scorer with 20 points.
Friendswood begins its District 22-5A campaign 7 p.m. Tuesday at home against Texas City.
Other scores:
Santa Fe 61, Sweeny 60
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.