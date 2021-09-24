HITCHCOCK 34, HOUSTON CHRISTIAN 14
HOUSTON
The Hitchcock Bulldogs lost their last two games by a combined nine points, so the Bulldogs made it their mission to make sure Friday night’s game wasn’t close. The Bulldogs (2-2) blew out the Houston Christian Mustangs (2-3) 34-14 on Friday night on the road.
Hitchcock jumped out to an early lead by scoring on a 31-yard touchdown pass and a 25-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter. The second extra point attempt was missed, but the Bulldogs still led 13-0 after the first quarter.
The Hitchcock Bulldogs kept the scoring going in the second quarter by adding on a 39-yard touchdown pass to lead 20-0 at halftime. The third quarter saw the Bulldogs reach 27 points when the offense connected on a huge play, which resulted in a 65-yard touchdown pass.
Heading into the fourth quarter up 27-0, Hitchcock scored on a 6-yard touchdown pass to put an already out-of-reach game even more out of reach by leading 34-0.
The Mustangs finally got onto the scoreboard with a passing touchdown to go down 34-7. With the game out of hand and with little time on the game clock, Houston Christian added another passing touchdown to give the final score 34-14.
The Bulldogs’ defense had two interceptions, and the defense also forced four turnovers on downs.
Team highlights included Lloyd Jones III, who was 11-for-19 for 209 passing yards and four passing touchdowns to go along with nine carries for 60 rushing yards. Damien McDaniel had six catches for 160 yards and two receiving touchdowns. McDaniel picked up one interception.
Bryce Dorsey had six catches for 70 yards and one receiving touchdown along with three carries for 24 rushing yards. Cole Fisher had one receiving touchdown and 23 rushing yards. TJ Allen had one rushing touchdown for 32 yards. Allen also had five rushes for 73 yards.
Hitchcock had a balanced attack with 209 passing yards and 209 rushing yards for 418 total yards.
Head football coach Craig Smith was happy his team executed much better in the second half compared to recent games. After the team’s recent fast starts, Hitchcock continued to get the ball rolling in the second half in Friday’s game.
The Hitchcock Bulldogs will play their last non-district game when they head onto the road to face the Katy Jordan Warriors (1-4) at 7 p.m. Friday.
THE WOODLANDS CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 37, BAY AREA CHRISTIAN 14
THE WOODLANDS
In a battle of unbeatens with two teams known for going back and forth against each other, The Woodlands Christian Academy Warriors came out victorious 37-14 against the Bay Area Christian Broncos on Friday night at home.
The Warriors (4-0) got it rolling early with a 9-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Woodlands Christian Academy scored another touchdown in the second quarter to make it 16-0.
Right before halftime, Bay Area Christian (4-1) quarterback Adam Atwell connected with Smith Nave on a 15-yard touchdown pass to make it 16-7 at halftime.
The Broncos tried to get back into the game when Atwell hit Gannon Phillips deep for a 55-yard touchdown pass to put the score at 16-14. Unfortunately, it was the Warriors scoring the rest of the way.
The Woodlands Christian Academy scored a rushing touchdown in the third quarter to make it 23-14. In the fourth quarter, the Warriors tacked on a passing touchdown and a rushing touchdown to finish the game 37-14.
Bay Area Christian’s Matthew Anderson had one interception, and the defense also recovered one fumble.
The Bay Area Christian Broncos will look to bounce back quickly when they take on the Deweyville Pirates (1-2) at 7 p.m. Friday on the road.
O’CONNELL VS. LOGOS PREP ACADEMY, Postponed
GALVESTON
The O’Connell Buccaneers vs. the Logos Prep Academy Lions high school football game was postponed Friday. The game may be moved to another date later in this season when the Buccaneers have an open week.
The Buccaneers (0-2) will travel to Houston to take on Emery Weiner (2-0) at 6 p.m. next Saturday.
