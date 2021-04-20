Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school softball
DISTRICT 22-5A
Friendswood 8, Baytown Sterling 0
FRIENDSWOOD
Behind a pitching gem from Janelle Wilson and plenty of timely hitting, the Friendswood Lady Mustangs picked up a big win at home over Sterling on Tuesday night.
Wilson logged the complete-game, two-hit shutout victory with 14 strikeouts to just two walks.
The Lady Mustangs took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning when Wilson hit an RBI grounder and KK Esparza stole home, and then they tacked on three more runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Consecutive batters reached on errors to start the inning before Lauren Adams and Maddie Wilson laid down back-to-back RBI squeeze bunts. With two outs, Tricia Yarotsky knocked an RBI single for a 5-0 lead.
Adams lined a two-out RBI double in the bottom of the fifth, and then Friendswood capped off the scoring in the bottom of the sixth on an RBI double from Esparza and an RBI single from Lanie Schaeffer.
Esparza (2-for-4, one RBI, one run) and Chloe Riassetto (2-for-4, one run) had multi-hit games for the Lady Mustangs.
Friendswood (14-2 in district) ends the regular season as co-district champions with Santa Fe.
La Porte 6, Santa Fe 5 (11 innings)
LA PORTE
The Santa Fe Lady Indians lost an early 5-0 lead, as well as their chance to be outright district champions, with a tough extra-innings loss at La Porte.
Santa Fe scored five runs of its runs in a two-out rally in the top of the second on a two-run triple from Rylie Bouvier, an RBI single from Ciara Trahan, an RBI double from Ryleigh Mata and an RBI single from Makenna Mitchell.
La Porte scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth and one run in the bottom of the fifth before a two-out RBI double from Kamryn Gomez in the bottom of the seventh forced extra innings.
The Lady Bulldogs walked it off in the bottom of the 11th on Taylor Gonzales’ two-out RBI single.
Santa Fe finishes the regular season at 14-2 in district to share the 22-5A crown with Friendswood.
Texas City 12, Goose Creek Memorial 3
BAYTOWN
The Texas City Lady Stings ended their 2021 campaign on a high note with a rout on the road Tuesday night at Goose Creek Memorial.
Standout Mya Holmes ended her high school career with two home runs in the game. Madison Carr also had a home run in the game, and also having multi-hit outings were Davionna Driscoll (2-for-3), Aaliyah Santos (2-for-3) and Messina White (2-for-4).
Bye:
Ball High
