Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school softball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Creek 8, Clear Lake 0 (6 innings)
LEAGUE CITY
A five-run bottom of the fifth inning helped the Clear Creek Wildcats shorten their night, as they collected a run-rule shortened win Tuesday at home against Clear Lake.
Leading just 2-0 heading into the bottom of the fifth, Cecilia Huff got the big inning’s scoring started with a two-out RBI single scoring Brianna Aranzeta (one-out single). After Madison Petrella drew a walk to extend the inning, back-to-back errors saw Clear Creek score three runs to double its lead at 6-0. Kelsey Bunch’s RBI triple put the fifth inning’s final run on the board.
In the bottom of the sixth, a three-base error with one out and a passed ball with two outs resulted in the walk-off win.
Aranzeta led off the bottom of the first with a double, and was eventually driven home on a fielder’s choice for the Wildcats’ first run of the game. With one out in the bottom of the third, Aranzeta doubled and Pam Richardson singled to put runners on the corners, and then Aranzeta scored on a double steal for the 2-0 lead.
Wildcats ace Meagan Lee was nearly untouchable, striking out 15 batters in six innings in the win. Lee surrendered only two hits and no walks.
Clear Creek (7-3 in district) has a bye Friday, and will return to action 6:30 p.m. next Tuesday for a big-time matchup at Clear Falls (8-2).
Clear Springs 10, Dickinson 0 (4 innings)
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Springs Chargers exploded for 10 runs in the first two innings to ensure a short night, as they run-ruled the Dickinson Lady Gators at home Tuesday.
Demi Elder led off the bottom of the first with a double and that was followed by a walk drawn by Ashley Walker. A one-out single from Kelly Baker loaded the bases, and a two-out two-RBI double from Emma Strood got Clear Springs on the board. Maya Casanova followed that with an RBI single, and courtesy runner Lilly Hardy stole home to give the Chargers an early 4-0 lead.
Clear Springs brought home six more runners in the bottom of the second to quickly put the run rule into play.
With one out in the bottom of the second, Elder walked, Walker singled and Kaylee Thomas walked to load the bases, and Baker walked to force a runner home. An error allowed one more runner to score, and then Strood ended the Chargers’ scoring in grand fashion with a grand slam home run.
In addition to her six RBIs courtesy of the aforementioned grand slam and two-run double, Strood picked up the win in the circle, throwing four scoreless innings with two hits, no walks and two strikeouts.
Cassidy Lee and Heaven Marcus had Dickinson’s only hits with a single apiece.
Both teams return to the field 6:30 p.m. Friday. Clear Springs (5-4 in district) will look to pull off an upset at Alvin (9-0), while Dickinson (2-8) hosts Clear Brook (2-7).
DISTRICT 22-5A
Crosby 6, Ball High 0
GALVESTON
Crosby ace Cecelia Pace quieted the Ball High Lady Tors bats in a three-hit complete-game shutout victory Tuesday night on the island.
Pace recorded nine strikeouts to just one walk in her outing.
Collecting Ball High’s lone base hits were Grace Smith with a double and Ariana Rodriguez and Haley Hall with a single apiece.
A two-out rally in the top of the first saw the Lady Cougars plate their first run of the game. Jenna Johnson (4-for-4, two runs, one RBI) singled to extend the inning, and Maggie Herdejurgen (2-for-4, two RBIs) smashed an RBI double.
In the top of the third, a one-out double laced by Hannah Wiggins (2-for-4, two runs) and an error put runners on the corners, and Johnson’s RBI single and Herdejurgen’s RBI groundout pushed the lead to 3-0.
A three-run top of the seventh put the game on ice for Crosby. Wiggins hit a one-out double, advanced to third base on a wild pitch and raced home on a passed ball. After a Jamie Slone walk and a Johnson single, Herdejurgen smacked an RBI single for a 5-0 lead. A walk to Heather Harrison loaded the bases, and Crosby’s final run scored on a fielder’s choice.
The Lady Tors (2-10 in district) will try to dust themselves off, but face a tall task 6:30 p.m. Friday at home against Friendswood (12-0).
Friendswood 13, Galena Park 0 (6 innings)
GALENA PARK
The top three Lady Mustang batters did major damage at the plate to help lead Friendswood to a run-ruled road victory Tuesday.
Three consecutive hits to start the game by Tricia Yarotsky (single), KK Esparza (single) and Chloe Riassetto (RBI double) had Friendswood off and running. Later in the inning, Lauren Adams connected on a sacrifice fly to center.
A one-out four-pitch walk to Yarotsky started the Friendswood two-run second inning. After Yarotsky stole second base, Esparza singled and Riassetto RBI grounded out, Elizabeth Higgins smacked a run-scoring double.
The first four batters in the top of the fourth aided the Lady Mustangs to score three runs — all courtesy of Riassetto’s bases-clearing triple scoring Amani Adi (walk), Yarotsky (single) and Esparza (single).
Back-to-back doubles by Reagan Jones and Maddie Wilson (RBI) to start the fifth had Friendswood up 8-0.
Two home runs from Adams (two-run) and Esparza (three-run) highlighted the Lady Mustangs’ five-run sixth.
Friendswood’s top three batters were Yarotsky (three runs, two hits), Esparza (four hits, four runs, three RBIs), Riassetto (five RBIs, two hits)
Adi also scored two runs for the Lady Mustangs.
Haven Franks picked up the win in the circle, throwing a complete-game six-inning shutout, giving up two hits, one walk, and striking out six.
Friendswood (12-0 in District 22-5A) will be looking to wrap up an outright district championship when the Lady Mustangs make the trip to Galveston to take on Ball High (2-10) at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Santa Fe 13, Baytown Lee 1 (5 innings)
SANTA FE
The Santa Fe Lady Indians exploded for a seven-run bottom of the first inning to take control of the game from the get-go, and then walked it off with a three-run bottom of the fifth for the run-rule victory Tuesday over Lee.
Things came unraveled from jump street for Lee, as an error and three consecutive walks — including Rylie Bouvier’s bases-loaded RBI walk — put the first run of the game on the board. A two-run single from Reese Reyna and an RBI double from Ashley Nickerson pushed the lead to 4-0.
After a Kailey Jones single, the next run scored on a fielder’s choice, and a two-out, two-run single from Miranda Trigo completed the scoring in the bottom of the first.
Lee was able to push its lone run across home plate in the top of the second on a wild pitch, but Santa Fe responded with two more runs in the bottom half of the frame.
With one out in the bottom of the second, Reyna singled, and three straight walks — including Regan Smith’s bases-loaded RBI walk — made the lead, 8-1, and a two-out RBI single from Trigo added another run to the lead.
In the bottom of the fourth, Smith hit a one-out double, advanced to third base on a sacrifice bunt and scored on an error.
Reyna walked the game off in style in the bottom of the fifth, clocking a three-run home run after back-to-back singles from Maggie Childs and Bouvier.
Reyna (3-for-3, five RBIs, three runs, three steals), Trigo (2-for-3, three RBIs, one run) and Bouvier (2-for-3, one RBI, one run) all had multi-hit games for Santa Fe.
Smith was the game’s winning pitcher, scattering four hits in five innings with one earned run, six strikeouts and one walk.
The Lady Indians (9-3 in district) continue their march towards the playoffs when they hit the road 6:30 p.m. Friday at Goose Creek Memorial (4-8).
Texas City 4, Goose Creek Memorial 3
TEXAS CITY
Behind Mya Holmes three hits and two RBI’s the Texas City Lady Stings notched a big win at home to help their playoff hopes.
Tavery Ortiz also chipped in with an RBI.
Texas City (6-6 in District 22-5A) has a bigtime matchup at home against Crosby (10-2) on Friday at 6:30p.m
TAPPS
O’Connell 20, Beaumont Legacy 10 (5 innings)
GALVESTON
The O’Connell Lady Buccaneers added another district championship to their trophy case, clinching the title Tuesday in a high-scoring game against Beaumont Legacy.
O’Connell rallied for seven runs in the bottom of the first inning to erase a short-lived three-run lead by Legacy. Legacy managed to tie the game, 7-7, in the top of the second, but the Lady Bucs decided enough was enough with a 10-run bottom of the second inning, and after that never looked back en route to sealing up the win.
Brooke Cromie was the winning pitcher with six strikeouts and only two hits. Cromie was 1-for-2 with two RBIs, two steals and three runs on offense.
Collecting multi-hit games for O’Connell were Ansley McCulloch (3-for-4, three RBIs, three runs, two steals) and Georgina Pizzitola (2-for-2, two RBIs, three runs, three steals).
Next up for the Lady Bucs (4-0 in district) is a road game 4 p.m. Thursday at The Woodlands Legacy Prep.
