Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school girls basketball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Springs 54, Clear Brook 29
FRIENDSWOOD
The Clear Springs Chargers erupted in the second half to break a close game wide open in their win Friday over Clear Brook.
Holding a 23-22 lead at halftime, the Chargers out-paced the Wolverines by the score of 18-2 in the third quarter to take control of the game. A 14-4 fourth quarter finished off Clear Brook.
Leading Clear Springs were Jermia Green (12 points, four steals), Kylie Minter (12 points, eight rebounds) and Niyah Johnson (11 points, 18 rebounds, two blocks, three steals). D’Nae Johnson swiped eight steals to go along with five points.
The Chargers (2-0) resume district play 7 p.m. Tuesday at home against Dickinson (N/A).
DISTRICT 22-5A
Ball High 45, Santa Fe 29
GALVESTON
A dominant first quarter was more than enough to carry the day, as the Ball High Lady Tors picked up their first district win Friday at home against the Santa Fe Lady Indians.
The Lady Tors won the first quarter, 18-2, and never really looked back after that — taking a 30-11 lead into the halftime break and a 41-20 advantage into the final period.
Bebe Galloway led a balanced scoring effort with 12 points, and also logged seven rebounds and three steals. Ari Smith added 10 points, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Jazmyn Gilbert (eight points, 13 rebounds) and Bria Holmes (eight points, 12 rebounds) each flirted with double-doubles, while Katie Carter recorded five steals.
Player statistics for Santa Fe were not immediately available.
Both teams return to action 7 p.m. Tuesday. Ball High (1-2 in district) will look to build on its momentum at Galena Park (2-1), while Santa Fe (0-3) hosts 22-5A front-runner Friendswood (3-0).
Friendswood 49, Texas City 33
FRIENDSWOOD
The Friendswood Lady Mustangs kept the good times in district rolling with a home win Friday over the Texas City Lady Stings.
Player statistics for Friendswood were not immediately available.
Tahjea Smith led Texas City with 15 points, while Logan Ramey chipped in six points.
Both teams will have their next district games 7 p.m. Tuesday. The Lady Mustangs (3-0 in district) will be at Santa Fe (0-3), and the Lady Stings (1-2) host Baytown Lee for teacher appreciation night.
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
