Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school boys basketball
NON-DISTRICT
Port Arthur Memorial 56, La Marque 53
PORT ARTHUR
In a matchup between the No. 8 state-ranked Class 5A team and the No. 10 state-ranked Class 4A team, Port Arthur Memorial rallied in the fourth quarter to top La Marque on Tuesday.
Edward Robinson led the Cougars with 20 points. Not far behind was Jordan Ivy-Curry with 18 points, and Deshawn Murphy chipped in six points.
La Marque returns to action 6:30 p.m. Friday at home against East Chambers.
Friendswood 48, Clear Creek 47
FRIENDSWOOD
A close game throughout, the Friendswood Mustangs edged out the Clear Creek Wildcats for a home victory Tuesday night.
Savion Skeete led Friendswood with 14 points. Player statistics for Clear Creek were not immediately available.
Both teams will be on the road 4:30 p.m. Friday. Friendswood is at Houston Strake Jesuit, and Clear Creek is at Goose Creek Memorial.
Other scores:
Pearland 52, Clear Springs 45 (Monday)
