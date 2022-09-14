GALVESTON
Eight former student-athletes and one special honoree will be inducted into O’Connell College Preparatory School’s Buccaneer Hall of Fame on Sept. 24.
The nine new inductees are being recognized as part of the organization’s 40th anniversary celebration, inviting all 100-plus members since the charter Class of 1982, then 21 strong.
“This is awesome, I don’t take this for granted,” said Delvin Bennett, one of four basketball standouts being inducted.
“This is so special to me because coming into O’Connell, you have goals set in place. But never in my wildest imagination would I ever think that I would get voted into the Hall of Fame.”
Bennett is being inducted into the Class of 2020, along with girls basketball standout Daryl Wells.
Rounding out the newest members are: Class of 2019 — Ali Douglas (boys basketball) and Lanie Robinson (softball); Class of 2021 — John Rhew (football) and Garrick Simpson (football); and Class of 2022 — Bruce Bluitt (football), Charlynn Vaiani (honorary member) and Brad Wyly (boys basketball).
“To be able to walk in this gymnasium with my wife and kids and be able to point at myself is amazing,” Bennett said, noting the Hall of Fame plaques decorate the walls adjacent to Barbara Kleinecke Gymnasium where he lettered all four years, his senior season averaging 20.4 points, five rebounds and four assists per game.
“I thank God, my mom, my brothers, my coaches and my entire class of 2003 for this opportunity,” he added.
Bennett ranks fourth overall in scoring at O’Connell, ironically right behind current boys basketball head coach Derek Martin, a 2018 inductee. He played in both the Greater Houston Area and Reebok all-state games.
After being named first-team all-district and second-team all-state, Bennett played one season at Brookhaven College and another at Mountain View College.
Another terror on the hardcourts was 1989 graduate Douglas, who scored a school-record 53 points against Houston Second Baptist School his senior year.
Douglas played on the Bucs’ 1986 state championship team as a freshman, later earning first-team all-district and all-state honors as a junior and senior, then averaging 30 points and nine rebounds a game.
“It means a lot to know how my peers thought of me,” Douglas said of his induction. “I am humbled by this recognition. The Catholic schools helped to show me how to be a man.”
Wells, a softball state champion/all-stater and three-year volleyball letterman, too, feels likewise.
“It’s a true appreciation for O’Connell and all the hard work I put in through my high school years,” she said. “Also, the extreme commitment and dedication every coach poured into me and the other athletes.”
Wells, a 2004 graduate, averaged 16 points per game and was the Lady Bucs’ leading 3-point shooter her sophomore through senior years, being named first-team all-state each season and first-team all-district all four years.
Meanwhile, Wyly, who graduated in 1995, also is excited to be one of the latest inductees.
“It is truly an honor to be included in the Buccaneer Hall of Fame given the rich history of O’Connell athletics and the many great athletes who have competed here over the years,” he said.
Wyly was all-district and all-state his senior year, also being named to the Galveston County Daily News gold team twice thanks in part to his senior-year 16 points, 12 assists and six steals per game average.
Throughout that final season, Wyly, a three-time all-district selection, shot 55 percent from the field.
The Buccaneer Hall of Fame was founded by former tennis player/coach and 1988 Hall of Fame inductee Manuel Moreno Jr.
The induction takes place in the school cafeteria, starting at 6 p.m. Those wanting to attend should contact Martin at 409-765-5534 (school) or 409-761-0664 (cell). Tickets are $20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.