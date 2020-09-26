ANGLETON
Able to see three quarterbacks under center, the Angleton Wildcats had their bag of tricks out with multiple running backs and a defense that didn’t give up much as they defeated the visiting Ball High Tors 42-13 at Wildcat Stadium on Saturday afternoon to open the 2020 season.
Coming out with a fast-moving offense, Angleton ran for 328 yards on 54 carries and it all started with senior running back J.T. Anderson. The bulky framed running back who is 6-foot with 235 pounds punished the Tors' defense time and time again. He finished with 102 yards on 15 carries.
One big question mark coming into the opener for the Wildcats was the quarterback position. Junior Jordan Pickett got the nod and played most of the contest running for 51 yards on 13 rushes, which just gives the Wildcats another option to go to on the run game. Picket also went 12-for-17 in the passing game for 73 yards. In the second half, he was 7 of 8 passing.
Angleton started the game with a 14-play, 70-yard drive as Anderson waltzed into the end zone on a 3-yard score, 7-0 with 5:45 left in the first.
In a switch of tempo in the backfield, transfer Kheriy Humphrey came in and sped up the tempo scoring on a 2-yard run as he also walked in untouched, 14-0 with 7:33 left before halftime.
Before halftime the Wildcats added another score, this time junior Isiah Williams scooting in on a 2-yard score, 21-0.
While the offense was taking care of their part, the defense wasn’t giving up much in the first half to Ball High, which only had 29 yards of offense and one first down at halftime.
But even though it looked like a runaway, Ball High had something for the Wildcats. It came in the form of two big plays in the third period, and almost a third.
One was a short pass from Seth Williams to Nehemiah Noel, who left the Wildcat defense chasing after him for an 86-yard score with 6:07 left as they closed within a 21-6 deficit.
After getting the ball back again in the third, this time running back Dylan Parish used his running skill to elude a few tacklers and his speed to go also 86 yards into the end zone, 21-13.
With the momentum clearly on the Tors' (0-1) side, what could have been an even bigger play happened on Angleton’s next offensive series. On first down freshman quarterback Adrian Ewells threw a pass to his left where there was an open Wildcat until Anthony Black stepped in front of him and looked like he was headed in for a 53-yard interception score. Which could have made things interesting.
But on that same play, the Tors were called for having too many men on the field and the score was nullified.
Angleton, after taking a breath, took the ball over again, needing just four plays as Myalek Woods scored from the 19-yard line, 28-13 with 26 seconds left in the period.
The Wildcats scored twice more in the final quarter as Williams rambled in from 5 yards out and third-string quarterback Kaden Brooks got in on the scoring with his 3-yard punch.
