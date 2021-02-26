FRIENDSWOOD
Galveston County had four schools qualify for the University Interscholastic League swim and dive state meet. Friendswood, Clear Creek, Clear Falls and Clear Springs all had competitors make it in either the automatic qualifiers or the call-ups.
The Friendswood girls swim and dive team finished second place, and the boys team took fifth place at regionals on Feb. 4-6 at Friendswood Natatorium, which helped them have eight players qualify for state.
The eight swimmers who qualified are Peyton Becker, Leah Givens, Tony Laurito, Ethan Long, Abigail Nelson, Marshall Odom, Lezli Sisung and Todd Sisung.
Friendswood’s swim and dive team coach Craig Sikkema also won the Region Coach of the Meet award. Swimmer Alex Linden broke the 500 Free Mustang record.
In the 5A girls automatic qualifiers, Friendswood will compete as a team in girls 200-yard medley relay and girls 400-yard freestyle relay. Sisung will compete in girls 100-yard butterfly.
In the 5A girls call-ups, Givens qualified for the girls 200-yard freestyle and girls 100-yard freestyle. Sisung qualified for the girls 100-yard backstroke, and Becker qualified for the girls 100-yard breaststroke.
On the 5A boys call-ups side, Friendswood had Laurito qualify for the boys 200-yard IM and the boys 100-yard backstroke. The Friendswood boys relay team qualified for the boys 200-yard medley relay.
Clear Creek also did well at regionals by having several competitors qualify individually and as a team for state.
For 6A girls automatic qualifiers, the Wildcats had swimmer Cory Shanks qualify for the girls 50-yard freestyle and the girls 100-yard freestyle. As a team, Clear Creek also had girls 200-yard freestyle relay qualify.
In 6A girls call-ups, Clear Creek had the girls 200-yard medley relay qualify as a team. On the 6A boys side, Clear Creek had Peter Horton qualify as a call-up for the boys 50-yard freestyle.
The other two Galveston County schools competing at the UIL state swim and dive meet are Clear Falls and Clear Springs.
For the 6A boys automatic qualifiers, Clear Falls’ Seth Reno will compete in the boys 50-yard freestyle and boys 100-yard freestyle. The Clear Falls relay team will compete in the boys 200-yard freestyle relay.
In the 6A boys call-ups, Clear Falls also had Clayton Conklin qualify for the boys 50-yard freestyle, and Conklin qualified for the boys 100-yard butterfly. The Clear Falls relay team also qualified for the boys 400-yard freestyle relay.
Clear Springs had Andrew Garon qualify for the 6A boys call-ups in the boys 50-yard freestyle and boys 100-yard freestyle.
Galveston County swim and dive teams will look to keep the momentum rolling today through Tuesday. The UIL state meet began Friday with 6A boys. It continues with 5A boys today. For girls, the state meet will begin Monday, starting with 6A girls. The state meet concludes with 5A girls competing Tuesday.
