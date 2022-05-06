Friendswood used a rally in the fifth inning to take Game 1 of a best-of-three Region 3-5A bi-district playoff series, 5-2, at Nederland High School.
The Mustangs started the scoring in the top of the first when leadoff hitter Dylan Maxcey reached on a fielding miscue by the shortstop.
After Reed South advanced Maxcey to second on a sacrifice bunt, Maxcey stole third base and scored on an error by the catcher.
In the bottom of the fourth, the first five Nederland batters contributed to a two-run inning.
Britton Gomez was plunked to start and advanced to third on line drive double to right by Noah Kendrick.
After Cade Hollyfield connected on a sacrifice fly to left, scoring Gomez, John Saez singled, moving Kendrick to third, setting up Jacob Kotz’s sacrifice fly.
Friendswood would not be outdone in the top of fifth when seven straight Mustangs reached base.
After Ayden Pearcy started the inning by reaching on an error, back-to-back singles by Tatum Black and Kyle Lockhart loaded the bases.
Maxcey then smacked a two-run double to left and South followed with an RBI groundout.
Once Boots Landry was intentionally walked, Dane Perry reached base on an error on a bunt allowing Maxcey to score Friendswood’s fourth run of the inning.
Griffin Kasemeyer relieved Friendswood starting pitcher Jacob Rogers with a man on first in the bottom of the seventh and retired all three batters, including the last two on strikeouts swinging to earn the save.
In Rogers winning pitching performance, he finished with 6 innings pitched, six hits, two earned runs, two walks and three strikeouts.
Maxcey and Black each had game-highs of two hits for Friendswood.
The series shifts to Friendswood on Saturday for Game 2 (1 p.m.), and, if needed, a Game 3 will be 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game 2.
