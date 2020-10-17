Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school volleyball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Creek 3, Dickinson 0
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Creek Wildcats came through with a Saturday sweep at home, defeating the Dickinson Lady Gators by the scores of 25-14, 25-21 and 25-11.
Leading the way for the Wildcats were Raeghan Thompson (11 kills, three blocks, two aces), Bella Woodard (10 kills), Briana Zamora (23 digs), All Shemwell (19 assists) and Emma Boland (15 assists, two aces).
Top performers for the Lady Gators were Brandolyn Freeman (seven kills) and Elaina Spriggins (15 assists).
Both teams are back on the court 6 p.m. Tuesday. Clear Creek (6-2 in district) will be at Clear Brook (2-5), while Dickinson (0-8) hosts Brazoswood (1-5).
Other score:
Clear Springs 3, Clear Lake 0 (25-15, 25-19, 25-14)
DISTRICT 22-5A
La Porte 3, Ball High 1
LA PORTE
The Ball High Lady Tors started strong but couldn’t get past La Porte on the road Saturday in a 23-25, 25-17, 25-21, 25-22 loss.
Ball High was led by Maggie Farmer (11 kills), Avery Feagin (10 kills, 14 assists), Chloe Stein (19 assists) and Sara Gabriel (43 digs).
The Lady Tors (0-9 in district) remain on the road for their next match, which will be 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Friendswood (8-0).
Santa Fe 3, Baytown Lee 0
BAYTOWN
The Santa Fe Lady Indians picked up an important win Saturday afternoon on the road with a 25-11, 25-14, 25-18 victory over Baytown Lee.
Leaders for Santa Fe in the win were Allie Walton (eight kills, 37 assists, eight digs, six aces), Kenzie Smith (eight kills, nine digs) and Freedom Stephenson (10 digs).
The Lady Indians (4-4 in district) will next be at Manvel (7-1) for a 6:30 p.m. match Tuesday.
Friendswood 3, Texas City 2
FRIENDSWOOD
The Friendswood Lady Mustangs finished strong to survive a back-and-forth bout with the Texas City Lady Stings for a 25-18, 21-25, 25-21, 22-25, 15-5 win at home Saturday.
Friendswood was led by Alessandra Meoni (23 kills, two aces), Kate Bueche (16 kills, 16 digs), Ashlyn Svoboda (12 kills, 19 digs), Sarah Sitton (10 kills), Megan Hubbard (36 assists, 16 digs), Anna Lippert (25 assists), Cierra Pesak (18 digs) and Isabella Thompson (three blocks).
Statistics for Texas City were not immediately available.
Both teams return to the court 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Lady Mustangs (8-0 in district) host Ball High (0-9), and the Lady Stings (5-3) is at Baytown Lee (2-4).
