2020-21 All-Galveston County high school boys basketball teams

FIRST TEAM

F- Kevin Boone, sr., La Marque

F- Noah Thomas, jr., Clear Springs

G- Caden McKenzie, sr., Texas City

G- Maurice Pinnock, sr., Clear Creek

G- Allen Singleton, jr., Clear Springs

SECOND TEAM

F- PJ Williams, jr., Dickinson

F- Reese Kadlecek, jr., Hitchcock

G- Damien McDaniel, fr., Hitchcock

G- Christian Dorsey, jr., Hitchcock

G- Wayne Green, jr., La Marque

THIRD TEAM

F- Raphfel Moss, jr., O’Connell

F- Keith Cooper, sr., Dickinson

G/F- Carson Lindsey, sr., Clear Falls

G- Dylan Zeigler, sr., Hitchcock

G- Orlando Horton, soph., Clear Falls

HONORABLE MENTION

F- Nehemiah Noel, sr., Ball High

F- Terry Webb, sr., Ball High

F- Corey Kelly, soph., Clear Falls

F- Luke Sampson, sr., Clear Springs

F- Donovan Green, jr., Dickinson

F- Clovis McCain, soph., Texas City

F- Terrance Cooper, jr., La Marque

F- Luke Lipetska, sr., Friendswood

F- Dylan Jackson, jr., Santa Fe

F- Kristopher Johnson, jr., O’Connell

F- Luke Waldrop, jr., O’Connell

G- Will Cianfrini, fr., Ball High

G- Vernon Glover, soph., Dickinson

G- Donovan Pointer, jr., Dickinson

G- Jordan Jackson-Spry, jr., La Marque

G- Rian Edwards, jr., La Marque

G- Travis Gibbons, sr., Friendswood

G- Khristian Johnson, jr., O’Connell

G- Chris Horton, sr., O’Connell

— James LaCombe

James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews

