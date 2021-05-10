2020-21 All-Galveston County high school boys basketball teams
FIRST TEAM
F- Kevin Boone, sr., La Marque
F- Noah Thomas, jr., Clear Springs
G- Caden McKenzie, sr., Texas City
G- Maurice Pinnock, sr., Clear Creek
G- Allen Singleton, jr., Clear Springs
SECOND TEAM
F- PJ Williams, jr., Dickinson
F- Reese Kadlecek, jr., Hitchcock
G- Damien McDaniel, fr., Hitchcock
G- Christian Dorsey, jr., Hitchcock
G- Wayne Green, jr., La Marque
THIRD TEAM
F- Raphfel Moss, jr., O’Connell
F- Keith Cooper, sr., Dickinson
G/F- Carson Lindsey, sr., Clear Falls
G- Dylan Zeigler, sr., Hitchcock
G- Orlando Horton, soph., Clear Falls
HONORABLE MENTION
F- Nehemiah Noel, sr., Ball High
F- Terry Webb, sr., Ball High
F- Corey Kelly, soph., Clear Falls
F- Luke Sampson, sr., Clear Springs
F- Donovan Green, jr., Dickinson
F- Clovis McCain, soph., Texas City
F- Terrance Cooper, jr., La Marque
F- Luke Lipetska, sr., Friendswood
F- Dylan Jackson, jr., Santa Fe
F- Kristopher Johnson, jr., O’Connell
F- Luke Waldrop, jr., O’Connell
G- Will Cianfrini, fr., Ball High
G- Vernon Glover, soph., Dickinson
G- Donovan Pointer, jr., Dickinson
G- Jordan Jackson-Spry, jr., La Marque
G- Rian Edwards, jr., La Marque
G- Travis Gibbons, sr., Friendswood
G- Khristian Johnson, jr., O’Connell
G- Chris Horton, sr., O’Connell
— James LaCombe
