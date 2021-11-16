web only Basketball roundup for Nov. 16, 2021 By CHRISTOPHER WALTER and JAMES LACOMBE Nov 16, 2021 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school basketballGIRLS NON-DISTRICTAngleton 41, Ball High 28 GALVESTONThe Ball High Lady Tors were handed a tough loss at home Tuesday night against Angleton in a low-scoring contest.Scoring for the Lady Tors were Bria Holmes (13 points), Heaven Barrientos (10 points) and Breanna Batiste (five points).Ball High is back in action 6:45 p.m. Friday at home against Aldine Eisenhower.Other scores:Santa Fe 51, Pasadena 22Clear Brook 52, Friendswood 30Pearland 58, Clear Springs 26Brazoswood 60, Texas City 40Rosehill Christian 51, Bay Area Christian 36BOYS NON-DISTRICTTexas City 72, Houston Leland 56TEXAS CITYClovis McCain (28 points, 11 rebounds) had a dominant double-double to lead the Texas City Stings to a convincing win at home Tuesday night over Mickey Leland. Malik Smith added 14 points for the Stings, and Anson Johnson had 13 points.Texas City doesn’t return to the court until next Tuesday, when the Stings renew their Thanksgiving week rivalry game 2 p.m. at Dickinson.Friendswood 58, Rosenberg Terry 46FRIENDSWOODBehind double-figure scoring by Mason Petrovics (13 points) and Jeff Schoettelkotte (10 points), Friendswood scraped out a second consecutive win to start the season.The Mustangs will participate in the Magnolia Doghouse Invitational that will last Thursday through Saturday.South Houston 71, Clear Falls 68PASADENAThe Knights dropped a heartbreaker Tuesday night.Alex Matthews led Clear Falls with a double-double of 24 points and 11 rebounds.Caden Maples tallied 22 points and seven assists.Clear Falls will be back in action on Monday at Lutheran South Academy. First tip is scheduled for 3 p.m.La Marque 61, Houston Sharpstown 52LA MARQUEThe Coogs kept up a positive start to their season with a quality win at home over Sharpstown on Tuesday night.Leading La Marque were Wayne Green Jr. with 17 points, Bryce Parson with 13 points, and Herman Raleigh Jr. with 11 points.La Marque returns to the court 7 p.m. Friday at Houston Waltrip. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Double-double Win Sport Basketball Point Tors Rebound Assist Ball Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesGypsy Joynt to caravan to new Galveston space; a robot serves food at new Texas City eateryAP Top 25 Podcast: Frost gets another shot; Week 11 previewMan who fell out of car on Broadway identifiedBystanders helped Ohana Surf & Skate owner during attack in GalvestonResidents call for resignation of Texas City school board memberMan killed in Galveston seawall motorcycle crash identifiedGalveston County commissioners OK redistricting map despite protestPolice looking for bank robber in League CityTexas City police raid yields trove of prescription drugsTeen arrested in connection to Texas City bank robbery CollectionsIn Focus: Clear Falls vs Dawson Bi-District FootballIn Focus: Third Day of the 2021 Lone Star RallyIn Focus: Friendswood vs Port Arthur Memorial High School FootballIn Focus: Second Day of the 2021 Lone Star Rally in GalvestonIn Focus: World Series Game 5In Focus: World Series workoutsIn Focus: World Series Game 1In Focus: Lone Star Rally Kicks Off in GalvestonIn Focus: World Series Game 6In Focus: Dickinson vs Clear Springs High School Football CommentedBiden and his cohorts are ruining America (107) Guest commentary: Can we survive three more years of Biden foolishness? (79) There was no 'insurrection' Jan. 6, just lies by media (59) Losing is the new winning for GOP's all-star lineup (48) Some people are obsessed with Donald Trump (43) Guest commentary: Voting 'reforms' serve 'demagogues, autocrats' (41) Trump is a loose cannon spewing lies over and over (40) Republican Party just needs to get over themselves (37) Residents call for resignation of Texas City school board member (36) 2 years after lawsuit, Galveston County again trying to purge voter rolls (36)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.