Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school basketball

GIRLS NON-DISTRICT

Angleton 41, Ball High 28

GALVESTON

The Ball High Lady Tors were handed a tough loss at home Tuesday night against Angleton in a low-scoring contest.

Scoring for the Lady Tors were Bria Holmes (13 points), Heaven Barrientos (10 points) and Breanna Batiste (five points).

Ball High is back in action 6:45 p.m. Friday at home against Aldine Eisenhower.

Other scores:

Santa Fe 51, Pasadena 22

Clear Brook 52, Friendswood 30

Pearland 58, Clear Springs 26

Brazoswood 60, Texas City 40

Rosehill Christian 51, Bay Area Christian 36

BOYS NON-DISTRICT

Texas City 72, Houston Leland 56

TEXAS CITY

Clovis McCain (28 points, 11 rebounds) had a dominant double-double to lead the Texas City Stings to a convincing win at home Tuesday night over Mickey Leland.

Malik Smith added 14 points for the Stings, and Anson Johnson had 13 points.

Texas City doesn’t return to the court until next Tuesday, when the Stings renew their Thanksgiving week rivalry game 2 p.m. at Dickinson.

Friendswood 58, Rosenberg Terry 46

FRIENDSWOOD

Behind double-figure scoring by Mason Petrovics (13 points) and Jeff Schoettelkotte (10 points), Friendswood scraped out a second consecutive win to start the season.

The Mustangs will participate in the Magnolia Doghouse Invitational that will last Thursday through Saturday.

South Houston 71, Clear Falls 68

PASADENA

The Knights dropped a heartbreaker Tuesday night.

Alex Matthews led Clear Falls with a double-double of 24 points and 11 rebounds.

Caden Maples tallied 22 points and seven assists.

Clear Falls will be back in action on Monday at Lutheran South Academy. First tip is scheduled for 3 p.m.

La Marque 61, Houston Sharpstown 52

LA MARQUE

The Coogs kept up a positive start to their season with a quality win at home over Sharpstown on Tuesday night.

Leading La Marque were Wayne Green Jr. with 17 points, Bryce Parson with 13 points, and Herman Raleigh Jr. with 11 points.

La Marque returns to the court 7 p.m. Friday at Houston Waltrip.

