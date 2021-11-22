web only Basketball roundup for Nov. 22, 2021 By CHRISTOPHER WALTER Correspondent Nov 22, 2021 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school basketballBOYS NON-DISTRICTClear Falls 57, Lutheran South Academy 52 HOUSTONBehind three double-digit scorers, the Knights won a close contest on the road Monday afternoon.Leading the way were Caden Maples (12 points), Corey Kelly (12 points) and Josh Moore (10 points and eight rebounds).Clear Falls is back in action 3 p.m. Tuesday at home against Sam Houston.Other scores: Friendswood 59, Fort Bend Kempner 56Santa Fe 57, Sweeny 23GIRLS NON-DISTRICT SCORESHumble Summer Creek 74, Dickinson 33George Ranch 61, Clear Falls 48South Houston 50, Texas City 45Editor's note: Will be updated if more information becomes available. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Sam Houston Clear Sport Lutheran South Academy Will Caden Maples Contest Statistics Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesLa Marque man charged with aggravated robbery in GalvestonTeen arrested in connection to Texas City bank robberyMan sentenced to 60 years in Galveston drug feud murderTexas City police raid yields trove of prescription drugsWoman charged with DWI in fatal October crash, police sayGalveston district votes to consolidate middle schools by grade levelGangs, shootings, drugs primary concerns of La Marque residentsGalveston County Health District plans to increase security at vaccine clinics after Friendswood protestGalveston council affirms steep fines for short-term rental violatorsGypsy Joynt to caravan to new Galveston space; a robot serves food at new Texas City eatery CollectionsIn Focus: Dickinson vs Atascocita High School FootballIn Focus: Houston 31, Memphis 13In Focus: Houston 67, Virginia 47In Focus: Clear Falls vs Dawson Bi-District FootballIn Focus: Third Day of the 2021 Lone Star RallyIn Focus: Second Day of the 2021 Lone Star Rally in GalvestonIn Focus: Friendswood vs Port Arthur Memorial High School FootballIn Focus: World Series workoutsIn Focus: Lone Star Rally Kicks Off in GalvestonIn Focus: World Series Game 5 CommentedBiden and his cohorts are ruining America (107) Guest commentary: Can we survive three more years of Biden foolishness? (79) Beto O’Rourke should heed his own words on gun control (66) There was no 'insurrection' Jan. 6, just lies by media (59) Texas consumers will pay for freeze fiasco for years to come (56) Losing is the new winning for GOP's all-star lineup (48) Trump is a loose cannon spewing lies over and over (45) Some people are obsessed with Donald Trump (43) It's employers' responsibility to protect employees (39) Residents call for resignation of Texas City school board member (37)
