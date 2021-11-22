Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school basketball

BOYS NON-DISTRICT

Clear Falls 57, Lutheran South Academy 52

HOUSTON

Behind three double-digit scorers, the Knights won a close contest on the road Monday afternoon.

Leading the way were Caden Maples (12 points), Corey Kelly (12 points) and Josh Moore (10 points and eight rebounds).

Clear Falls is back in action 3 p.m. Tuesday at home against Sam Houston.

Other scores: 

Friendswood 59, Fort Bend Kempner 56

Santa Fe 57, Sweeny 23

GIRLS NON-DISTRICT SCORES

Humble Summer Creek 74, Dickinson 33

George Ranch 61, Clear Falls 48

South Houston 50, Texas City 45

Editor's note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription