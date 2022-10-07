The Santa Fe Lady Indians avenged a first-half-of-district loss to a county rival with a hard-fought 26-24, 27-25, 27-25 win over the Ball High Lady Tors at home Friday night.
Leading Santa Fe were Addi Webb (eight kills), Lily Daugherty (eight kills), Kadee Frantz (six kills, three aces), Bre Montemayor (24 digs), Hailey Collins (21 assists) and Morgan Walton (14 assists, nine digs).
Top players for Ball High were Kate Lindamood (13 kills, 7.5 blocks, two aces), Sterling Lindamood (five kills), Kari Nance (five kills), Sunny Higgins (34 digs) and Chloe Stein (27 assists).
The Lady Indians (5-3 in District 18-5A) will be back in action 6:30 p.m. at Angleton. The Lady Tors (2-5) look to bounce back in a doubleheader Tuesday at Texas City, with the first match set for 4:30 p.m.
Friendswood 3, Angleton 0
FRIENDSWOOD
The Friendswood Lady Mustangs took care of business on their home court Friday night with a 25-14, 25-12, 25-11 win over Angleton.
Friendswood was led by Isabella Thompson (seven kills), Kaitlyn Gotsch (seven kills, five blocks), Nadi’Ya Shelby (five kills, two aces), Cierra Pesak (11 digs) and Caroline Adams (20 assists).
The Lady Mustangs (7-1 in District 18-5A) will have a tough non-district test up next at home 6:30 p.m. Tuesday against Fort Bend Austin.
