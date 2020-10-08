DICKINSON
Three COVID-19 cases were enough to sideline much of Dickinson High School’s football program for the next two weeks.
The Dickinson Independent School District on Thursday postponed its high school junior varsity and varsity football games scheduled for this week with Clear Falls High School and next week with Clear Creek High School after being notified of positive COVID-19 cases among student-athletes, district spokeswoman Tammy Dowdy said.
Dickinson High School will remain open for face-to-face instruction with health and safety protocols in place, and academic classes won't be shut down because of the football team's quarantine, Dowdy said.
After three varsity football players tested positive for COVID-19 this week, Galveston County Local Health Authority Dr. Phillip Keiser recommended that all of the varsity and JV players who were at practice with the infected players be quarantined at home for 14 days with no on-campus activities, Dickinson head football coach John Snelson said.
As of press time, no Dickinson coaches were being asked to quarantine, Snelson said.
The Gators’ varsity game scheduled Friday night and junior varsity games scheduled for Saturday morning against their Clear Falls counterparts were to be each team's first district game of the season.
Like many other high school sports districts, District 24-6A — which includes Dickinson, Clear Brook, Clear Creek, Clear Falls, Clear Lake, Clear Springs and Brazoswood high schools — modified its schedule to allow for games to be made up later in the year in the event of a team being required to quarantine.
Dickinson’s games against Clear Falls and Clear Creek are now scheduled to be played the weeks of Nov. 27 and Dec. 4, respectively, Snelson said.
Tickets purchased this week for Friday night’s game can be used at the rescheduled game in November, Dowdy said. Dickinson’s homecoming, scheduled for Oct. 16, will be rescheduled for a later date, Dowdy said.
Those identified as being in close contact with the student-athletes who tested positive for COVID-19 have been notified, and they must quarantine for 14 days, Dowdy said. Dowdy didn’t have an approximate total of those being required to quarantine.
A deep cleaning and disinfection of the high school’s field house and affected classrooms will be scheduled immediately, Dowdy said. Dickinson ISD is working closely with the Galveston County Health District in the matter, Dowdy said.
