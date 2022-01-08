The Wildcat boys, still smarting from a two-point loss at Clear Springs on Wednesday, now will have to lick the wounds from Saturday’s 68-66 home court setback to Clear Lake.
Leading 66-64 and with possession of the basketball with less than a minute to play, Clear Creek damaged its cause with two mistakes. Von Wells then cashed in for the Falcons by dropping in a short jumper and two free throws in the final 20 seconds to claim the win in a back-and-forth contest at Buddy Carlisle Court.
“We definitely didn’t execute down the stretch,” said Wildcats head coach Wes Bryan, whose club dropped to 0-3 in the highly-competitive District 24-6A. “It is what it is. We’ve got to continue to get better … practice, practice, practice.”
The tight-fisted contest featured a series of short scoring bursts by each team and 18 lead changes. When Aiden Wood hit a jumper with 2:20 remaining, Clear Lake found itself up 64-63. Caleb Barajas responded with a free throw and an easy layup in the next minute as Clear Creek led 66-64.
After a Falcon miss, the Wildcats had a chance to control the finish before a muffed pass led to Wells’ late jumper to tie the game at 66. A second Clear Creek turnover at the 12-second mark opened the door for Wells again, who was fouled driving the lane.
The senior guard buried the two charity tosses to finish with a game-high 22 points, giving Clear Lake its first district win.
Wood scored 17 and Travis Cowen added 10 for the 20-5 Falcons, who played without leading scorer Alex Lee, who absorbed a hard hit to the face in the first quarter and did not return.
“I thought we showed a lot of character and poise,” said Clear Lake coach Tommy Penders. “We never panicked down the stretch.”
Nick Anderson led Clear Creek, now 13-8, with 20 points and 15 rebounds, Alex Ferrell contributed 17 points, and Jeremiah Cams had 12 points.
“You don’t want to start that way,” said Bryan, whose squad heads to Clear Falls on Wednesday night. “We have to come back because it doesn’t get any easier. Starting out with all the CCISD schools is not my favorite thing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.